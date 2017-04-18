Troy police are true professionals

To the Editor:

The City of Troy Police Department is to be commended for the professionalism of the officers it employs. Thank you.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Miami County Liberty hosted a Town Hall with Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-8) in Troy. A few people in the crowd were not showing the respect due to our Congressman and were escorted out by Troy police officers. The officers were polite, respectful, professional, and firm. I commend them and want to publicly thank them for their service.

— Mary Ellen Buechter, vice president

Miami County Liberty