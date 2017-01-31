Order turns Obamacare into Trumpcare

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to the editor to asky why there was no mention of President Trump’s signing an order concerning the Affordable Care Act. (TDN 1/22/17).

In his order, he told all federal agencies involved with the ACA to not enforce terms in the law regarding requirements for all people to pay a penalty if not health insured and for employers to offer insurance to employees if the work force has 50 or more workers. This is a move to sabotage the ACA and to bankrupt the law. From that point on, any problems involved with the ACA became a Republican fault. Now Obamacare is Trumpcare.

— David Spencer

Troy