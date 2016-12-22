Anonymous person thanked for holiday spirit

To the Editor:

Recently, an anonymous gentlemen came to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and dropped off 10 cards in envelopes with each containing a $20 bill.

The gentlemen requested that deputies distribute the cards and monies to those they feel are in need over the Christmas season. We believe this to be the same gentlemen who dropped off cards and money last Christmas for deputies to distribute.

The cards and monies were distributed to deputies at roll call for them to distribute during their respective shifts.

Everyone at the sheriff’s office wanted to thank the gentlemen for his kindness and generosity.

— Dave Duchak

Acting Miami County Sheriff