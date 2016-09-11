Civic band ends season on high note

To the Editor,

Just a word of thanks to the entire crew at the Troy Daily News who helped publicize our 2016 summer concert season. The Troy Civic Band has grown and our players have shown remarkable skill and talent and are encouraged by the growing audience we have here in Troy. The TDN has been instrumental, so to speak, in bringing more lovers of good music to our performances, and we are deeply grateful for that.

We would also like to thank Mayor Mike Beamish and all the great city employees that make us feel so welcome in our new home at Treasure Island Park. The Parks Department deserves a huge pat on the back for making all our parks real showplaces! On behalf of my wife and co-conductor Kathy McIntosh and all our wonderful musicians, thank you for a fantastic season!

— Bill McIntosh, Co-conductor

Troy Civic Band