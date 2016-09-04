Thoughts and prayers appreciated

To the Editor:

We want to express our heartfelt thankfulness and deep appreciation for the love, prayers, support, words of encouragement and acts of kindness since the tragic loss of our son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousinn … Lyle Thomas Hussong.

Please know that:

If you sent a card, posted a condolence or shared memories and words of encouragement, we were comforted.

If you said a prayer or gave a hug, we were strengthened.

If you helped prepare a meal, we tasted the love & care and were filled.

If you gave flowers, time, donations, we were humbled and honored.

If it truly takes a village to raise a child, we are ultimately blessed when that same village is still there for comfort and support in the loss of one. Thank you for your investment in Lyle’s life and being there when we needed you most.

— Jane Gearhardt and Mark Hussong and family

Pleasant Hill