Family friendly events should not include alcohol

To the Editor:

Our city council and our mayor are at it again. Serving alcohol at another family event in Troy.

Tell me one thing that is family friendly abut alcohol. It tears families apart. It’s the cause of many sexual assaults and rapes of teens by teens. It causes deaths due to drivers and killings with guns! Please tell me one thing that is family friendly about alcohol. Please just tell me!

We have it at the fair, at the arena, at Treasure Island. Where next? Little league baseball games or maybe the swimming pool. Who is telling our youth the dangers of alcohol instead of making them think the only way to have a good time is to drink. Instead, we need to tell them alcohol is a legal drug, but none the less a drug as addictive as heroin or any of the other drugs. Ge the dollar signs out of your eyes and take care of our youth. Mayor Beamish, it’s time for you to stand up and say enough is enough. And time to get a city council that can see beyond those dollar signs and start taking care of our youth.

Wake up Troy!

— Sally Murphey

Troy