Newton Local Schools

PLEASANT HILL — Newton School has named honor students for the second grading period of the 2016-17 school year.

Principal’s list, All A’s

Seventh grade: Hannah Beidelman, McKenna Downing, Ashley Evans, Josie Marple, Clint Shellenberger, Colin Tackett

Eighth grade: Regina Mikalauskas, Tristan Stanhope, Crile Staudt

Ninth grade: Thomas Brunswick, Baily Chaney, Kara Chaney, Brooke Deeter, Breanna Eads, Anwen Harris, Kim Laughman, Curt Shellenberger, Sam Tackett

Tenth grade: Gabriella Clingman, Halli Gipe, Madison Hildebrand, Michaela Kirk, Alyssa Rapp, Morgan Robbins, Britton Schauer, Allison Stookey

Eleventh grade: Kylee Fisher, Macy Flanary, Treanna Lavy, Tatum McBride, Paiton Miller, Haley Pack, Haley Stine

Twelfth grade: Grant Bayer, Holly Bucholtz, Emily Diehl, Eden Harbour, Cody Hildebrand, Catherine Kauffman, Emily Kauffman, Morgan Miller, Windsor Rapp, Jackson Riffle, Tori Saunders, Jack Yoder

Honor roll, All A’s & B’s, No C’s

Seventh grade: Ethan Avey, Caleb Caldwell, Ely Cook, Camyrn Gleason, Ben Hoover, Olivia Michalke, Laci Miller, Molly Norman, Chandler Peters, Nickolas Reish, Quentin Smith, Reese Thiesing, Hailey Whitacre, Clark Yoder

Eighth grade: Emma Abernathy, Haley Abrams, Mackenzie Caldwell, Natalee Carlin, Ashlyn Deeter,Marissa Deeter, Colton Flanary, Mackenzie Knupp, Alex Koon, Mitchell Montgomery, Addison Peters, Videline Peters, Rylie Resides, Sarah Robbins, Bella Saunders, Jaden Stine, Andrew Whittaker, John Willoughby, Owen Via

Ninth grade: Drew Bayer, Cameron Caldwell, Deanna Carine, Adelyn Carson, Ethan Cook, Caleb Garber, Sean Gaston, Jeriah Hinten, Corrin Luedeke, Jessica Mitchell, Cameron Stine, Kleyson Wehrley, Will Yoder

Tenth grade: Alaina Deeter, Mallory Dunlevy, Alicia Dunning, Chet Jamison, Rick Landwehr, Nick Lesley, Courtney Lucente, Erin Norman, Charlie Walker, Enon Weaver, Allie Whitacre, Nathan Zielinski

Eleventh grade: Logan Bryant, Mason Dilbone, Josh Houk, Rachel Kirk, Jon Laughman, Athan Matthews, Kristen Rappold, Cory Rowe, Layla Robbins, Kacie Tackett, Hannah Testerman, Maddison Weaver, Anna Wolfe, Ashley Vance

Twelfth grade: Kassidi Alexander, Ashley Anthony, Milan Bess, Nick Carlin, Nelson Clymer, Michaela Drieling, Austin Evans, Rhett Gipe, Jasmine Ingle, Kaylee Kesler, Brittney Koble, Aliya Stine, Abby Webb, Blaire Wehrley, Noah Williams