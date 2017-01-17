Area briefs

Y offers youth volleyball

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for youth volleyball programs at the Piqua and Robinson branches.

Instructional classes and a competitive league are both being offered.

The instructional classes begin Feb. 14 at the Piqua Branch and Feb. 18 at the Robinson Branch for third through eighth graders from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Classes last for eight weeks and are geared towards both new and experienced participants.

The competitive league begins Jan. 31 for fifth and sixth graders. This team participates in the Midwest Youth Volleyball League and competes in tournaments on weekends beginning in late March. Team practice is on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Piqua Branch from 6:30-8 p.m. Due to the competitive nature of the program, it is encouraged for fifth and sixth graders to also participate in the instructional classes.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Financial report available

LOSTCREEK TOWNSHIP — The annual financial report for 2016 has been completed and is available for review at the township building in Casstown by contacting the fiscal officer at (937) 335-4108. The regular meetings for Lostcreek Township will be held the first and third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m.

Special meeting notices will be posted at township building in Casstown.

Piano teachers invited to event

TROY — Area piano teachers are invited to learn about educational and performance opportunities for themselves and their students at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Speakers from Ohio Music Teachers Association, Ohio Music Educators Association, Junior and Senior divisions of the Ohio Federation of Music Clubs, National Guild of Piano Teachers, Dayton Music Club, Troy Music Club and Musicians Club of Troy will highlight benefits of their organization.

Contact coordinator Phyllis Warner at 667-1249 or [email protected] so enough packets can be prepared for the event.