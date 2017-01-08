Editorial roundup

The Marietta Times, Jan. 2

Let’s put aside all the hubbub associated with the day’s news from Washington. That’s because people must realize that very little of what happens in our nation’s capital has much impact on the daily lives of people in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Politics has become an embarrassment in many ways. Instead of continuing as a meeting of the minds, it has become a game of who’s got the sledgehammer to use on their opponent.

Compromise, unfortunately, has become synonymous with weakness on the part of those who give in to reach a deal.

“Drawing a line in the sand” has grown into a double-dog dare by those who want to encourage some sort of game of chicken.

We hope 2017 brings new attitudes in politics and the world of compromise. Stalemates don’t benefit the constituents being served by those in political office.

“The art of the deal” is a phrase coined by president-elect Trump. We think a real deal benefits those on both sides of an issue.

No matter who’s in power in Washington, or Columbus, they need to remember who they are serving and who feels the impact of decisions made in our capitals…

The (Findlay) Courier, Dec. 30

The vast majority of people convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison are found guilty based on the evidence against them. But sometimes an innocent man or woman ends up behind bars.

Studies suggest between 2 and 5 percent of all U.S. prisoners may be innocent. Yet even if just 1 percent are, that means that more than 20,000 were wrongfully convicted.

While nothing will right all wrongs in our legal system, a ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court should correct some.

On Wednesday, the high court overturned the Columbus Police Department’s practice of refusing to release records in homicide and other high-profile cases to private investigators, the media, and the public.

The court found the city has been relying on prior court rulings, including one from 2000 which said police aren’t obligated to release files without proof that no further appeals are possible. The practice, which is not limited to just Columbus, could mean records remained secret until defendants died, or were freed from prison.

Last week’s decision came in response to a 2014 complaint brought by the Ohio Innocence Project which wanted to review the police case file of Adam Saleh. Saleh is serving a 38-year prison term for a 2005 murder he claims he didn’t commit…

