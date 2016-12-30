State briefs

Youth gunshot victims on rise

COLUMBUS (AP) — Health care officials and local authorities have noticed an alarming trend that more youths are being shot in central Ohio than there ever have before.

Dr. Jonathan Groner, trauma director at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, tells The Columbus Dispatch that doctors across the region have seen an increase in young gunshot wound victims but are at a loss for a reason why.

As of October, Nationwide Children’s has treated 58 patients under the age of 21 for gunshot wounds. That figure is the highest for the Columbus hospital in five years.

Columbus Public Health plans to hire a part-time epidemiologist next year to monitor neighborhood violence. A spokesman says the agency may begin to track injuries that stem from shootings in Columbus in the future.

Man pleads not guilty in daughter’s death

SPRINGFIELD — An Ohio man charged with shaking his infant daughter to death has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

Twenty-two-year-old Brian Hayslip appeared Thursday in Clark County Municipal Court where a judge set a $300,000 bond.

Authorities say Hayslip told police he shook his 3-month-old daughter named Lilly when she began crying Tuesday while feeding her at the home he and the infant’s mother shared 30 miles north of Dayton in Clark County.

A passer-by found Lilly’s dead body hours later strapped to a car seat inside Hayslip’s running truck in Mercer County. A police K-9 tracked Hayslip to a field nearby. He reportedly told police he was looking for a spot to bury his daughter.

The Clark County public defender assigned Thursday to represent Hayslip couldn’t be immediately reached.

High court: ‘Bath salts’ were outlawed by 2011

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court has resolved a conflict over laws meant to outlaw drugs sometimes known as bath salts or synthetic marijuana.

The court ruled 6-1 Tuesday that the Ohio General Assembly made the synthetic drugs illegal in 2011.

At issue before the court were conflicting appeals court rulings about the timing of such laws.

In one case, the 12th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Middletown rejected a gas station owner’s argument that drugs he was convicted of selling in early 2012 weren’t made illegal until December of that year.

In another case, the 10th Ohio District Court of Appeals in Columbus sided with a Columbus shop owner by concluding that certain drugs weren’t illegal because lawmakers created confusion in a bill that took effect in 2011.

Court won’t reconsider serial killer’s appeal

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Supreme Court says it won’t reconsider the death penalty appeal of a Cleveland man convicted of killing 11 women and hiding the remains in and around his home.

At issue in Friday’s ruling was the court’s decision earlier this month upholding the 2011 conviction and death sentence of Anthony Sowell (SOH’-wehl).

Defense attorney Jeffrey Gamso had asked the court to reconsider its Dec. 8 ruling based on what he called the trial judge’s improper closing of a pre-trial hearing. The hearing involved the admissibility of Sowell’s videotaped police interrogation of more than 11 hours.

The court ruled 5-2 Friday to reject the defense request.

The judge ultimately allowed the use of the video, and most of it was played during Sowell’s trial.

Sowell still could file federal appeals.