Religion briefs

First Lutheran celebrates new pastor

TROY — First Lutheran Church would be delighted to have the community join us this weekend as they continue to enjoy their new pastor. This Sunday, Pastor Heidi Holst’s sermon title is: “You Are Mine!”

There are two services to choose from, an 8 a.m. traditional service and a 10:30 a.m. blended. Pastor Holst has also added The Children’s Message to the services. The children love coming to the front to have their very own time with Pastor Holst and to talk about Jesus.

Chicken and noodles fundraiser set

COVINGTON — Covington Church of the Brethren, on the corner of Wall and Wright Streets in Covington, is gearing up for their spring fundraiser, featuring their famous festival chicken and noodles and those mouth-watering apple dumplings. Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 22. Serving will begin at 11 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon, until 6 p.m. or earlier or until everything is sold out.

Diners can come and eat their selections in our dining hall, or carry them out — or both There will also be soft drinks, coffee, and bottled water available, plus ice cream to go along with or on top of the apple dumplings.

The church can be entered at the Wall Street door, which accesses the elevator to the dining room on the lower level, or at the Wright Street door, which leads down a stairway directly to the dining hall. Wheelchair diners will find easy passage from the sidewalk to the elevator to the lower level. For more information please e-mail [email protected] or call the church office at 473-2415.

Carbon tax presentation offered

TROY—St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a presentation on a proposed carbon emissions tax to combat climate change from 6:30–8 p.m. on April 26 at 130 S. Walnut St.

Jeffrey Paul, founder of the Dayton chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby (CCL), will be the guest speaker. CCL is a national organization, with local chapters, whose bi-partisan efforts promote a market-based, non-regulatory solution to protecting the environment while helping the economy.

The CCL proposes a carbon fee and dividend. The fee would be a tax on carbon emitting energy sources, which would encourage less investment in fossil fuels and more investment in renewable energy options. The dividend would be money distributed to American households, after collecting the tax, which could lead to economic growth.

Paul functions as the Dayton chapter’s leader and congressional liaison. A Q&A will follow his presentation.

The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact [email protected]

Class for blended families planned

TIPP CITY — Blended & Blessed is a one-day live stream for step-family couples, single parents, dating couples with kids and those who care about blended families. Join us as we unpack five keys that are crucial to healthy step-family marriages. With some of today’s most trusted and respected experts, Blended & Blessed will challenge, inspire and encourage you.

The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at at Ginghamsburg Church in the south campus Ark building.

For more information, visit www.ginghamsburg.org/blended, or contact Todd and Krystal Smith, (937) 216-0138 or (937)606-4258.

Spaghetti supper set

PLEASANT HILL — Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church invites you to their fifth annual Spaghetti Supper. This years’ menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, bread sticks, desserts and drinks. Donations are being accepted and will be used to send youth to summer church camp.

The event will be held from 4:30-7 p.m. on April 29 at Pleasant Hill First Brethren Church.

First Brethren Church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill, OH (corner of Church St. and Walnut – 1 block west of Indian’s Pizza). For more information, please call the church at 937-676-2802.

St. John’s to hold rummage sale

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy, will offer a rummage sale from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 5 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6.

Fields of Grace to host Paul Teutul Jr.

COVINGTON — On Sunday, June 4, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting Paul Teutul Jr. at their 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

This is in conjunction with their Bike Blessing and a ride to follow.

Motorcycle master Paul Teutul Jr. has been molding metal since the age of 12, when he began his apprenticeship at his father’s steel business. He’s widely recognized as the chief designer and fabricator of some of the world’s most famous motorcycles, as featured in the hit television series American Chopper on the Discovery Channel.

Although Paul Jr. started his career as co-founder of Orange County Choppers, after branching off, he now shares his creativity and unique approach to design with the world through his work at Paul Jr. Designs. Founded in 2010, his new company pushes the limits on creativity beyond just motorcycles, where Paul continues to pursue his passion for building the impossible.

For more information about obtaining free tickets and the bike ride please contact Fields of Grace at (937) 573-4282 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

Tickets are limited and required.