Religion briefs

Ginghamsburg to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Due to a scheduling conflict the Feb. 11 blood drive will move from the South Campus Chapel to The Avenue classroom on the main campus, 6759 S. County Road 25-A. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (800) 388-GIVE.

Pancake and sausage breakfast set

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will hold a Valentine’s Day pancake and sausage breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Donations will be accepted for the benefit of the organ repair fund.

The menu includes all you can eat pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, toast, juice, and coffee, tea, or milk.

The church is located in Pleasant Hill, one block west of the intersection of State Route 48 and State Route 718. Contact the church office at (937) 676-3193 for more information.

Join First Lutheran Sunday

TROY — The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for worship services on Sunday, Feb. 12. A traditional service will be held at 8 a.m., and a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. Dan Reke will be the guest speaker.

FLC offers Faith Formation for all ages during our education hour from 9:15-10:15 a.m. each Sunday.

St. Patrick offers support groups

TROY — St. Patrick Church hosts a support group for those who have lost loved ones.

GriefShare next sessions begin Wednesday, Feb. 15, and run for 13 weeks. An afternoon session will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. and another in the evening at 7 p.m. Sessions are held in St. Patrick parish center. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the death of someone close.

Please contact Pat Smith at the parish office, (937) 335-2833, Ext. 105, with any questions. The church is located at 444 E. Water St., Troy.

Relay for Life fundraiser set

TROY — Join First United Church of Christ for a soup and sandwich supper from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Relay for Life Team will be serving delicious homemade soups, which include; chili, vegetable beef, and chicken and noodle. We will also have hot dogs, peanut butter sandwiches, brownies, Rice Krispie Treats and beverages.

The cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-10 years old, and free for children 4 and under. Carry-outs will be available.

The church is located at 120 S. Market St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible. All proceeds will go to Relay for Life.

Princess for the night

COVINGTON — On Feb. 18, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their third annual Princess Ball.

The ball will this year feature Belle from the movie “Beauty and the Beast” Each little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess.

There will also be a photo booth with a princess theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served. There will be a $10 per family admittance.

The ball will take place at the Covington Eagles Hall from 6-8 p.m. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

Gentlemen bring out your little girls for an enchanted evening of dancing and fun.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282 or visit fieldsofgrace.org.

Get messy at First United

TROY — You’re invited to “Messy Church” on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 4-6 p.m. at First United Church of Christ, 120 S. Market St., Troy.

Join First United Church of Christ for a casual and fun way for families to worship God together. There will be lots of fun and “messy” activities, plus a short celebration service and a light dinner.

Messy Church is for people at all stages of their faith journey and of any age. It’s held on the third Sunday of every month. Use Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

St. John’s to show “Legalize Democracy”

TROY— St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a showing of the documentary “Legalize Democracy,” 6:30–8 p.m., Feb. 22, at St. John’s UCC, 130 S. Walnut St.

The 30 minute video explores how large corporations have gained a greater voice in public policy and legislation than ordinary people exercising their right to vote at the polling place. Corporate power influences the daily lives of citizens in a variety of ways, affecting such things as wages and access to quality healthcare and clean environments. The movie also examines the role of grassroots movements — such as the Civil Rights Movement — in promoting social change and economic justice.

A Q&A following the documentary will be led by Mary Sue Gmeiner, a Dayton resident and affiliate coordinator of Greater Dayton Move to Amend. Gmeiner will provide examples of how corporations affect our lives and discuss how a 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution would help restore power to the people.

The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or deborah_hogshead@frontier.com.

Healthy U workshops planned

TROY — One in two Americans have at least one chronic disease — those conditions that are treated and managed, but not often cured. Chronic disease takes an enormous toll on peoples’ lives, but fortunately there are ways to manage symptoms and maintain active and fulfilling lives. The Area Agency on Aging urges you to start down your own path to better health by attending Healthy U where you will learn skills and coping strategies needed to manage your symptoms and live a healthier life.

The series of six weekly workshops will be held at First United Methodist Church, First Place, 16 W. Franklin St. in Troy on Thursday mornings, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Feb. 23 through March 30. Space is limited and advance registration is required by calling (937) 335-2826 or stopping by the church office.

Workshops are open to adults of any age who have a chronic health condition and/or their caregivers. There is no charge for participants who are 60 years of age or older thanks to funding from the Older Americans Act; younger participants pay a one-time $15 fee.

Zion to host bratwurst supper

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church will host a bratwurst and sauerkraut supper from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 in the church fellowship hall, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City.

Menu includes brat or hot dog, sauerkraut, green beans, mashed potatoes, chunky applesauce, roll, dessert and beverage.

Tickets are $7 in advance for adults or $8 at the door, children’s tickets are $4 in advance and $5 at the door. Carryout is available with a ticket.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at the church office from 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays. The hall is handicap accessible.

Lenten book study offered

TROY — Pastor Donna Morton will lead two Lenten book studies featuring Max Lucado’s “He Chose the Nails: What God Did to Win Your Heart,” on Wednesdays, March 8 to April 12, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St.

The times are noon to 1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Both six-week sessions are free and open to the public.

Participants attending the noon-hour study are asked to bring a brown-bag lunch. Those attending the evening study will decide at the first meeting whether to have potluck or soup suppers for the remaining weeks.

To order a book, please contact Pastor Donna at (937) 335-2028 by Feb. 21. For questions or more details, contact Pastor Donna or the church secretary, Barb Owen, at (937) 335-2028.