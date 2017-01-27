Religion briefs

St. Teresa to host Italian dinner

COVINGTON — St. Teresa church in Covington is sponsoring an authentic Italian dinner from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The menu includes meatballs and spaghetti, stuffed shells, salad with Italian dressing, bread and dessert. The cost is $6 and coffee will be provided. Drinks are extra.

This delicious cuisine is being prepared by Carolyn Magoteaux, a renowned Italian cook. The dinner will be held at the church, 6925 W. US Route 36, Covington

Community dinner planned

TIPP CITY — A community dinner will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Tipp City Methodist Church, served by the Tipp City Seniors.

The menu will include chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and dessert.

The cost is $5 or $15 for a family of three or more.

Proceeds will go to the building fund.

Princess for the night

COVINGTON — On Feb. 18, Fields of Grace Worship Center will be hosting their 3rd annual Princess Ball.

The ball will this year feature Belle from the movie “Beauty and the Beast”.each little girl will have a chance to meet her and have their picture taken with the princess.

There will also be a photo booth with a princess theme for additional pictures and fun. Light snacks and drinks will be served. There will be a $10.00 per family admittance.

The ball will take place at the Covington Eagles Hall from 6-8 p.m. All who are attending are asked to enter at the entrance located on Debra Street.

Gentlemen bring out your little girls for an enchanted evening of dancing and fun.

For more information please contact Fields of Grace, Monday through Thursday at (937) 573-4282 or visit our website at fieldsofgrace.org.

Ginghamsburg to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City is helping boost the blood supply during the heart of winter with a community blood drive Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

Due to a scheduling conflict the Feb. 11 blood drive will move from the South Campus Chapel to The Avenue classroom on the main campus, 6759 South County Road 25-A. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Church seeks items for auction

COVINGTON — Seven years ago, Haiti was hit with a major earthquake. The Cornerstone Dunkard Brethren Church organized a benefit auction to raise funds for recovery efforts. Now in their eighth year of hosting the event, the church is seeking donations of new, slightly used, or handmade items to auction.

They are accepting offers of services rendered (catered meals, yard work, cleaning service), furniture, event tickets, tools, coupons, handmade items or children’s toys. The church is located at 5430 Greenville Falls-Clayton Road, Covington. For more information about how to help, contact [email protected]

The event will be held March 10-11 at the Darke County Fairgrounds in Greenville. The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with a benefit dinner, followed by the children’s auction. Saturday’s auction begins at 9 a.m.

One hundred percent of the proceeds go to established, Bible-based missions that directly serve the needs of Haitian citizens.

For more information, call (937) 524-509 or visit www.haitiauction.org.