Religion briefs

Combat January Blues at FLC

TROY — The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for worship services on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 8 a.m. for a traditional service and at 10:30 a.m. for a contemporary service. Both services will celebrate Holy Communion.

As we enter the post-holiday season, with frigid temps, snowy yards and slippery roads, many people suffer from the “January Blues.” It’s those depressing thoughts, mood swings, being sad feelings. But during these times we remember Isaiah 41:10, “Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. I will hold you up.”

The FLC family wants to live those words from Isaiah and let the love of God shine through our lives as we offer a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, or a warm cup of coffee to any of our brothers and sisters that are struggling.

Our doors are open to all, please find comfort within our walls and let us help, as we all continue on our journey.

Fletcher UMC offers free meal

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host their free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The menu includes creamed turkey on biscuits, vegetable, salad and dessert. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Church blood drives set

MIAMI COUNTY —Two area churches are encouraging donors to “Rise, Shine & Give” at their upcoming community blood drives.

From 3-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, Fletcher United Methodist Church is hosting a drive at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Troy Church of the Brethren will host a drive from 3-7 p.m. in their multi-purpose room at 1431 W. Main St., Troy.

Community Blood Center is offering the “Rise, Shine & Give” ceramic coffee tumbler to everyone who registers to donate. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Annual sausage sale underway

WEST MILTON — The men of Hoffman United Methodist are taking orders for their 29th annual whole hog sausage sale.

Sausage is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package. It is available plain, with no additives, or with mild sage flavoring. It will be frozen. Mild spice flavored breakfast links can be ordered in approximately 2 pound packages for $7.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place your order or for more information. Please order by Jan. 21. Income from this project will go toward missions.

Missionary to speak in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Simon Avila will share his missionary experiences and music on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. He will have charge of the 9 a.m. and the 11:15 a.m. services.

Avila will also appear at Center Friends Church — located one mile west of West Milton at 8550 W. State Route 571 — at 6 p.m. the same day.

Avila grew up in Mexico and attended a Methodist Mission School in Texas. He now lives outside Galion, Ohio, where he heads a prison ministry in Mt. Gilead. Besides sharing his music ministry throughout the Michigan and Ohio area, he travels extensively with the Way of the Cross Ministries throughout Mexico and Central and South America.

All services are open to anyone wanting to enjoy his music and hear about his various missionary endeavors. Hoffman is one block west of State Route 48 at 201 S. Main St.

Healthcare crisis explored at St. John’s

TROY—St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a showing of the documentary “Fix It,” at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 130 S. Walnut St.

“Fix It” explores the healthcare crisis that continues in our country despite the Affordable Care Act and threats of its repeal. The hour-long documentary also offers a solution to the crisis.

A panel discussion and question and answer session will follow the showing. Panelists include Bill Davis of Dayton, a member of Single Payer Action Network Ohio; Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones, a Dayton primary care physician and regional coordinator for SPAN Ohio; and Dr. Katherine Lambes, a Dayton primary care physician and longtime healthcare advocate.

The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or [email protected]

Traveling Shamrocks plan future trips

TROY — The St. Patrick Church Traveling Shamrocks are planning several upcoming trips and will offer an informational presentation at 7 p.m. Jan. 16.

What are you doing January 2018? The Traveling Shamrocks are embarking on a Hawaiian adventure from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3, 2018. The public is invited to a travel presentation at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Transfiguration Center for Spiritual Renewal, 330 Calumet Road, Ludlow Falls.

A travel representative will present pictures of the three islands featured in this tour: Oahu, Kauai and Maui. You will have a year to save for this dream trip of a lifetime. If nothing else the pictures will warm you up.

A seven-day trip through South Dakota is also planned for Aug. 25-31. The highlights include Mount Rushmore, the Badlands National Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Deadwood.

If you have questions for either trip, contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, Ext. 105. If you would like a flier sent to you, leave your name and address. Fliers can also be found in the back of church or the parish office.

Grandma’s Kitchen closed for season

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton will be closed until late March. Organizers look forward to sharing with participants again after the winter weather.

An opening date will be announced at a later time.