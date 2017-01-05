Religion briefs

Share-A-Meal planned

TROY — First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This program is a way of reaching out to the community by providing warm nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate, while giving an opportunity to socialize with others. The menu includes ham, beans, cornbread, a dessert and beverages.

Our monthly Share-A-Meal Program is on the first Saturday of every month and is located at 120 S. Market St., the corner of S. Market St. and Canal St., Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

FLC prepares for the new Year

TROY — The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church on Sunday, Jan. 8, for a traditional service at 8 a.m., or a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. Dan Reke will be the guest preacher and he has offered everyone a challenge:

What do pie, little league baseball, Martin Luther, relationships, and contemporary Christian music have to do with worshiping Jesus Christ?

Come to church at First Lutheran on Jan. 8 to find out. There really is a connection!

Dan’s sermon is entitled “Worshiping the Son of the Father.”

Bible studies offered

TROY — St. Patrick Church will present a bible study based on “Matthew: The King and His Kingdom”

“Matthew: The King and His Kingdom” shows how Jesus, the promised Messiah, relives the life and struggles of Israel to become the faithful and victorious King. These sessions includes discussion of the study questions and a video presentation presented by Jeff Cavins.

The program will be offered on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 9 a.m. It will be held in the St. Patrick undercroft at 409 E. Main St., Troy. For more information contact Pat Smith at the parish office (937) 335-2833, ext. 105, or [email protected]

Sword swallower talks individuality at Lifetree

TROY — Identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities will be discussed at Lifetree Café on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

The program, titled “Be Yourself…Everyone Else Is Taken,” features a filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records.

During the program, participants will have the opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good.

Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located inside St John’s United Church of Christ, 130 S. Walnut St., Troy. Use the Canal Street door for entrance to the café or the Walnut Street ramp for the handicapped entrance.

Lifetree Café is a place where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual, comfortable setting. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to Pat Robinson at (937) 405-7375 or [email protected]

African Children’s Choir to perform

PIQUA — The African Children’s Choir will perform at Piqua Baptist Church, located at 1402 W. High St. in Piqua, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m.

The program features well-loved children’s songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites.

Concerts are free and open to all. A free-will offering is taken at the performance to support African Children’s Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development programs.

Music for Life (The parent organization for The African Children’s Choir) works in seven African countries: Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Sudan, Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa. MFL has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of over 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history. MFL purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow’s Africa, by focusing on education.

For more information, Piqua Baptist Church can be contacted at (937) 773-4583. More information about the African Children’s Choir can be found on their website at www.africanchildrenschoir.com

Sausage sale set

WEST MILTON — The men of Hoffman United Methodist are taking orders for their 29th annual whole hog sausage sale.

Sausage is available in approximately 1 pound bulk packages for $3.50 per package. It is available plain, with no additives, or with mild sage flavoring. It will be frozen. Mild spice flavored breakfast links can be ordered in approximately 2 pound packages for $7.

Please call Les Trittschuh at (937) 698-5161 to place your order or for more information. Please order by Jan. 21. Income from this project will go toward missions.

Missionary to speak in West Milton

WEST MILTON — Simon Avila will share his missionary experiences and music on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton. He will have charge of the 9 a.m. and the 10:15 a.m. services.

Avila will also appear at Center Friends Church — located on mile west of West Milton at 8550 W. St. Rt. 571 — at 6 p.m. the same day.

Avila grew up in Mexico and attended a Methodist Mission School in Texas. He now lives outside Galion, Ohio, where he heads a prison ministry in Mt. Gilead. Besides sharing his music ministry throughout the Michigan and Ohio area, he travels extensively with the Way of the Cross Ministries throughout Mexico and Central and South America.

All services are open to anyone wanting to enjoy his music and hear about his various missionary endeavors. Hoffman is one block west of St. Rt. 48 at 201 S. Main St.

Healthcare crisis explored at St. John’s

TROY—St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will host a showing of the documentary “Fix It,” at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, at 130 S. Walnut St.

“Fix It” explores the healthcare crisis that continues in our country despite the Affordable Care Act and threats of its repeal. The hour-long documentary also offers a solution to the crisis.

A panel discussion and question and answer session will follow the showing. Panelists include Bill Davis of Dayton, a member of Single Payer Action Network Ohio; Dr. Matthew Noordsij-Jones, a Dayton primary care physician and regional coordinator for SPAN Ohio; and Dr. Katherine Lambes, a Dayton primary care physician and longtime healthcare advocate.

The event is free. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or [email protected]

Traveling Shamrocks plan future trips

TROY — The St. Patrick Church Traveling Shamrocks are planning several upcoming trips and will offer an informational presentation at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16.

What are you doing January 2018? The Traveling Shamrocks are embarking on a Hawaiian adventure from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3, 2018. The public is invited to a travel presentation at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, at the Transfiguration Center for Spiritual Renewal, 330 Calumet Rd., Ludlow Falls.

A travel representative will present pictures of the three islands featured in this tour: Oahu, Kauai and Maui. You will have a year to save for this dream trip of a lifetime. If nothing else the pictures will warm you up.

A seven-day trip through South Dakota is also planned for Aug. 25-31, 2017. The highlights include Mount Rushmore, the Badlands National Park, Crazy Horse Memorial, and Deadwood.

If you have questions for either trip, contact Pat Smith at (937) 335-2833, ext. 105. If you would like a flier sent to you, leave your name and address. Fliers can also be found in the back of church or the parish office.

Grandma’s Kitchen closed for season

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton will be closed until late March. Organizers look forward to sharing with participants again after the winter weather.

An opening date will be announced at a later time.