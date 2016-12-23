Religion briefs

Local churches celebrate Christmas

• FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. There will be one combined worship service on Christmas morning at 9:30 a.m.

• TROY — The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for worship services on Christmas Eve at 7 and 11 p.m. Both services will share the wonderful Christmas Story, carols both old and new, and have Holy Communion. There will not be services on Sunday, Dec. 25. On New Year’s Day, FLC will celebrate Holy Communion at a single service at 9:30 a.m.

• COVINGTON — Fields of Grace Worship Center located at 326 Troy Pike in Covington, will be having a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24. The service will be about being “DISRUPTED” at Christmas. Are you “DISRUPTED” and don’t realize it? Come and listen to find out.

The community is welcome to join in a traditional, old fashioned Christmas service at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. Acoustic with lots of your favorite Christmas songs and hymns being sung.

Fields of Grace is non-denominational and offers a comfortable, casual environment with contemporary, relevant worship and messages. For more information, visit our website at fieldsofgrace.org or find us on face book or by calling the church at (937) 573-4282.

• CASSTOWN — Please join our traditional Christmas Eve service that will include carols, a candlelight service and a choir cantata, “JOY.” The service begins at 11 p.m. on Dec. 24, ending at midnight.

All are welcome to celebrate on Christmas Day at 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. We will share the story of Jesus’ birth through traditional carols and Bible stories.

Casstown United Methodist Church, 102 Center St., Casstown, just a block off St. Rt. 55.

Pastor Maggie Sykes, (937) 339-4828, www.CasstownUMC.org.

• TROY — The community is invited to join Trinity Epsicopal Church on Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. for a service of liturgy, music, and holy Eucharist.

All are welcome.

Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 60 S. Dorset Rd., Troy. For more information cal (937) 335-7747 or visit www.trinitytroyohio.org.

• TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, on the corner of Third and Main Streets in Tipp City, will hold Christmas Eve services at 5 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

A Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

• TROY — A Candlelight Service is scheduled for Christmas Eve at the McKendree United Methodist Church located at 2025 Dayton-Brandt Road. The service will be at 7:00 PM and everyone is welcome. Come celebrate the true meaning of Christmas with us. Hear the story, sing the songs in a soft candlelight atmosphere. Casual dress is recommended. For more information, call 901-5696.

• PLEASANT HILL — First Brethren Church invites the public to their annual candlelight Christmas Eve service.

All are invited for a night filled with music, drama, and the Good News of the Savior’s birth at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 24.

The church is located at 210 N. Church St., Pleasant Hill.

• TIPP CITY — Experience a timely message of hope at Ginghamsburg Church during the annual Christmas Eve candlelight worship celebrations on Dec. 24 at 1, 2:30, 4, 5:30, 7, 8:30 or 10 p.m. American Sign Language will be offered at all Tipp City Campus celebrations through 8:30 p.m. All celebrations will be available to live stream at www.ginghamsburg.org/live.

Enjoy complimentary cookies, coffee and punch throughout the day. The specialty coffee shop will also be open.

For children, Ginghamsburg Kids will feature The Joy Story for ages 6 weeks through fifth grade at all worship times through 7 p.m. at the Tipp City Campus.

Ginghamsburg Church is located at 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.