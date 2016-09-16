Church to celebrate 200 years

For the Troy Daily News

PLEASANT HILL — On Sunday, Sept. 18, the Pleasant Hill United Church of Christ will be beginning the festivities to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

At 10 a.m., there will be a worship service with Rum River Blend performing. After this service, you may view the displays of archival items, then head to the lower level for a light lunch.

At 1 p.m., we will be walking or carpooling to the cemetery. There will be a brief service and a hymn sing with Rum River Blend.

When sitting there, you can look across the road and see where the first Christian church was built. If you look a little further toward Pleasant Hill, you will see a historic site. This is the location of Nathan Hill’s home, where the Hopewell Church was organized in 1816.

Before leaving the cemetery, we have marked seven headstone where key men who played an important role in the Hopewell Christian Church are put to rest. You may visit and read about the role they played.

All are welcome for an exciting day at the Pleasant Hill UCC.