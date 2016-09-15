Religion briefs

Northern Area Congress slated

PIQUA — The 41st annual Northern Area Congress will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Upper Valley Career Center.

Registration is $25.

This year’s theme is “Prayer: The Faith Prayed.” Dr. Timone Davis will discuss creating habits that help us grow in our relationship with God. Dr. Davis is an assistant professor of pastoral theology at Loyola University Chicago Institute of Pastoral Studies. Following the keynote address, participants will be able to choose from 19 workshops for teachers or catechists of various age levels and ministerial needs.

For more information or a brochure, contact your local parish or the Archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis in Sidney and (937) 498-1192, or send email to [email protected] The full brochure of this event is online at www.catholiccincinnati.org/ministries-offices/evangelization-and-catechesis.

First Lutheran to host Back to Church Sunday

TROY — The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for worship services on Sunday, Sept. 18.

The church has returned to the two services per Sunday schedule, with a traditional service at 8 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ric Barnes will be presenting a very special Back to Church message, “NOW’S THE TIME!”

Between services, at 9:15 a.m., will be Faith Formation classes. Children of pre-school through grade four will meet in room 126. All fifth through eighth graders will meet in the H2H classroom, and the high schoolers in their classroom.

An Adult Study based on the movie Woodlawn, entitled, “ONE,” is being taught by Kristin Scherer in the Library.

National Back to Church Sunday will be celebrated with a day of worship, fellowship and new friends. Please mark your calendar and plan to attend.

On Sept. 30, Oct. 28, and Dec. 2, families are invited to view free screenings of popular, kid-friendly movies. Enjoy big screen viewing with a great sound system, with movies from studios including Disney/Pixar and DreamWorks. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m. Free movies snacks will also be offered.

Garage sale set

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good repair or working order (no clothing or TVs can be accepted) may bring them to the church on Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

Bontrager Family Singers to perform

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host the Bontrager Family Singers in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church.

This singing family of 12 brings to their ministry of bluegrass/southern gospel music, which has been enjoyed by churches, festivals, camps, resorts, and prison ministries across North America. They have performed in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Nebraska, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, Canada.

Pot pie supper upcoming

TROY — First United Church of Christ’s annual pot pie supper will be from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at 120 S. Market St., Troy.

The menu will include chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, cole slaw, applesauce, green beans, various pies, cakes and desserts and beverages.

Meals will be $8 for adults and $3 for children 10 and younger.

Tickets are on sale at the church office or from Joan Burnside, Pat Detrick, Sally Jason or Shirley Heffner. You can also buy your ticket at the door the day of the supper.

Use the Canal Street entrance, which is handicapped accessible.

All proceeds goes to First UCC Women’s Fellowship in which women minister each other and support their outreach missions throughout the community.

Families invited to new program

TROY — Beginning Sept. 27 at 5:30 p.m., St. John’s Church of Christ will have a program called “Faith, Family and Fun.” All families and their children are welcome to attend.

This is a program for families who may not have a church, who may not be able to go to church on Sunday, and who want to experience this event together as a family. We will start at 5:30 p.m. with a free meal. There will then have exploration time, followed by some crafts, story time and discovering the scriptures. St. John’s United Church of Christ is located at 130 S. Walnut St., Troy.

Senior scams presentation set

WEST MILTON — On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church will host a presentation on Senior Scams by a consumer education representative from the Office of the Ohio Attorney General. The public is invited to attend this presentation from 2-3 p.m. at 1209 S. Miami St., West Milton.

Too often older citizens fall prey to con artists and scammers whose intent is to take advantage of them. Scammers use a variety of tactics to make their offers seem legitimate. Learn to recognize the signs of a scam to protect yourself and those you love.

Learn about senior scams

TROY — St. Patrick Church will host a Lunch and Learn presentation on recognizing senior scams from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the church undercroft at 409 E. Main St.

The community is invited for a free lunch and presentation on how to protect yourself from senior scams.

Our Guest Presenter will be Ryan Lippe who is from the Ohio Attorney General Office.

Please call (937)541-5182 by Sept. 21 to reserve your spot.

Follow the Star…of Ohio

TROY — The Star of Ohio Quilt, made for St. Patrick’s Church as it celebrates the 100th Anniversary of the present church, is now on display at Around About Books in downtown Troy until the first week of October.

Just as people of the Troy Community had the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for the ‘Old Quilt’ over 100 years ago, present Troy citizens can also purchase raffle tickets at ‘Around About Books’ or at the St. Patrick’s Parish Office, Tuesday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There are two other prizes, another quilt, colors of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ just like the flag, and an afghan, in the colors of St. Patrick, green and white. Everyone can view all three prizes on St. Patrick’s website, www.stpattroy.org

The cost of the raffle tickets which covers all three prizes are $1 each or six tickets for $5. Please contact Susan Smith at 524-2550 or Pam Simon at 332-8042, both members of St. Patrick’s 100th Anniversary Committee.

Church to discuss inequality

TROY — St. John’s United Church of Christ will host “Inequality: A Christian Response,” from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 12, at 130 S. Walnut St.

The event is free, open to the public, and includes a light supper and childcare. Registration is required.

The event offers a venue for conversation without the rhetoric of the presidential campaign. Using short videos and other materials, St. John’s UCC Economic Justice Team will lead an informal discussion exploring the nature of inequality, its affect on all people, and ideas for reducing it. Participants will receive a copy of “A Fair Balance,” by Edith Rasell, Ph.D., an economist and the minister for economic justice with UCC national offices in Cleveland. A downloadable copy of the article is available at www.ucc.org/justice_economic-justice_inequality.

St. John’s UCC is the seventh UCC church in the nation to be recognized by UCC national offices as an economic justice covenant church.

For more information about the event or to register, visit stjohnsucctroyohio.org/economic-justice/ or contact Deb Hogshead at (937) 332-0443 or [email protected]

Saxton to speak at conference

VANDALIA — Living Word Church will have its Fall Women’s Conference on Friday, Nov. 11 and Saturday, Nov. 12, at 926 E. National Road.

Early bird registration is open now for just $50 at www.dlwc.org.

The conference will feature guest speaker Jo Saxton, who inspires all believers to engage the world in the same way God does — by going out rather than just reaching out. Her message specifically equips women for leadership and influence- she is a leader, visionary, and practitioner.

Living Word Church is passionate about providing a place where people can have a life-changing experience with God. Follow them on social media at @lwcdayton, and learn more about their mission at www.dlwc.org.