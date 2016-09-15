Trinity welcomes Rev. Hardin

For the Troy Daily News

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 11, Trinity Episcopal Church welcomed The Rev. Nancy Howard Hardin.

Rev. Nancy will be our Consistent Pastoral Presence during our period of transition as we prepare for a new priest.

We have already experienced Rev. Nancy’s contagious positive energy and uplifting spirit. She brings to Trinity a unique talent of pastoral care and a natural intuitive insight into the needs of the parish and members.

Rev. Nancy is a full time Chaplain at Community Mercy Health Partners Mercy McAuley Center and Mercy Memorial Hospital, Urbana. She was ordained on June 1, 2002, and has been serving as an Episcopal Priest Associate for the Northern Miami Valley Cluster since that time. She conducts services among the Cluster on a regular basis.

Trinity offers a Rite II service with Holy Eucharist each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We are handicap accessible and offer child care for younger children from 10:15-11:30 a.m.

All are invited to a time of coffee and fellowship following the service.

On the first and third Sundays of each month, we offer a Rite I service (which is the older language) at 8:15 a.m. This is a quiet service and does not include hymns or music.

Our Sunday Forum, a discussion group for adults, meets in the Workman Lounge at 9:15 a.m. You are invited to Come Sit at the Welcome Table! Discussions vary. Please check out Trinity’s Facebook page for topics and schedule.

For more information please call 937-335-7747, or visit our website: www.trinitytroyohio.org. All are Welcome!