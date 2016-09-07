Religion briefs

Cancer Companions to begin

TROY — Cancer Companions begins sessions on Sept. 8 and continues to meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., at 7 p.m.

Anyone who has been impacted by cancer as a patient, family member, care giver or would just be interested in learning more are welcome to come to this Christian Cancer Support Group.

Cancer brings uncertainty, but Cancer Companions can help find hope, understanding, peace, strength, faith and kindness.

A fall kick off will be Oct. 20 with guest speaker Dr. M Belayet Hussain, MD.

If you have any questions for either of these programs, contact Pat Smith at 335-2833, Ext 105, or [email protected].

First Baptist plans 5K

TROY — On Saturday, Sept. 10, First Baptist Church in Troy will be having it’s Sixth annual 5K walk/run. It will begin at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 53 S Norwich Road, and wind down through the Hobart Nature Preserve.

The event will be followed by refreshments, door prizes and awards — including a $50 cash prize for the first place male and female finishers, donated by Baird Funeral Home.

The fee for the race is $20 for adults and $10 for children 17 and under $10. Proceeds from the race will go toward the summer children’s programs located at the Lincoln Community Center in Troy. Pre-register at www.fbctroy.com or mail registration to First Baptist Church, Attn. 5K, 53 S. Norwich Road, Troy, OH 45373. Make checks payable to First Baptist Church. Day-of registration and packet pick-up will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the church on race day.

Visit www.fbctroy.com for more details.

For questions, contact [email protected] call (937)339-3602.

Family fun offered

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill Church of God, 115 N. Main St. in Pleasant Hill, is hosting a “Family Fun Night” on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Snacks, carnival-style games, bingo, door prizes, an obstacle course, and other activities will be available free of charge. This night is the opening event for a new series of Wednesday night activities at the church through the fall and winter. On each Wednesday night beginning Sept. 21, there will be Bible classes and activities for all ages at the church from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information, call the church office at 676-5842.

Church to host simulcast

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 17, several local churches are slated to simulcast “Living Proof,” by well-known Bible teacher and best-selling author Beth Moore live from Chicago, Ill.

The simulcast will feature Moore’s dynamic storytelling and passionate Bible teaching.

• In Troy, the Troy Church of the Nazarene is serving as a host site at 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy, The cost is $35. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Women may purchase tickets online or find a printable registration form at www.troynaz.net. You also may pick up a registration form at the church. For additional information, email [email protected]

• In Piqua, Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, will host the event. The Living Proof simulcast kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. in Piqua. Tickets are $10, covering one full day of music and worship, afternoon refreshments and a catered lunch provided by Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. Tickets can be purchased from Susie’s Big Dipper or Grace United Methodist in Piqua.Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

• In Tipp City, the simulcast will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church.

Tickets are $30 covering one full day of music and worship, sessions led by Beth Moore, lunch (gluten free and vegetarian options available) and opportunities for fellowship with other women. The event will take place in The Avenue on the Tipp City campus of Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. To register for this event, visit bethmooreatginghamsburg.eventbrite.com.

Northern Area Congress slated

PIQUA — The 41st annual Northern Area Congress will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Upper Valley Career Center.

Registration is $25.

This year’s theme is “Prayer: The Faith Prayed.” In her keynote address, “Prep Work of Prayer,” Dr. Timone Davis will discuss creating habits that help us grow in our relationship with God. Dr. Davis is an assistant professor of pastoral theology at Loyola University Chicago Institute of Pastoral Studies. Following the keynote address, participants will be able to choose from 19 workshops for teachers or catechists of various age levels and ministerial needs. Participants also can review the newest religious education and spiritual resources as they browse the many displays by publishers, religious bookstores and Archdiocesan offices.

For more information or a brochure, contact your local parish or the Archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis in Sidney and (937) 498-1192, or send email to [email protected] The full brochure of this event is online at http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ministries-offices/evangelization-and-catechesis.

Back to school to be celebrated

TROY — First Lutheran Church to host Back to Church Sunday.

The community is invited to join First Lutheran Church for its worship services on Sunday, Sept. 11. This weekend the church will return to its two services/Sunday schedule.

The traditional service will be at 8 a.m. and a contemporary service at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Ric Barnes will be presenting the message series, “Born Identity,” Part 1 Our Loving Identity.

Between services, at 9:15 a.m., the churcy will launch its Faith formation classes. Children of pre-school through grade four will meet in room 126. All fifth graders through high school grades will meet in the H2H classroom for an overview of the activities that are planned.

An adult study based on the movie Woodlawn, entitled, “ONE,” will be taught by Kristin Scherer will also begin on Sunday in the library.

Sept. 18 the church will celebrate National Back to Church Sunday, which will include a day of worship, fellowship and new friends.

Garage sale set

TIPP CITY — Zion Lutheran Church, 14 W. Walnut St., Tipp City, is hold its annual Mum Festival garage sale from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.

Proceeds benefit many organizations. The half-price sale and the $2 bag sale begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who would like to donate items that are in good repair or working order (no clothing or TVs can be accepted) may bring them to the church on Sept. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Park in the church parking lot with entrances off North 3rd and North 4th streets. For more information, contact the church at 667-3110.

Bontrager Family Singers to perform

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host the Bontrager Family Singers in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church.

This singing family of 12 brings to their ministry of bluegrass/southern gospel music, which has been enjoyed by churches, festivals, camps, resorts, and prison ministries across North America. They have performed in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Nebraska, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, Canada.