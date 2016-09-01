Religion briefs

Share-A-Meal offered to community

TROY — The First United Church of Christ’s Share-A-Meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today.

Bring your family and friends for food and fellowship.

The menu will include homemade noodles with chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, pie and beverages. Share-A-Meal is a program to reach out to the community by providing nourishing meals to anyone wishing to participate while giving an opportunity to socialize with others in the community.

The monthly Share-A-Meal Program is on the first Saturday of each month at First United Church of Christ on the corner of South Market and Canal streets, Troy. Use the Canal Street entrance where the church is handicapped accessible.

Church to host simulcast

MIAMI COUNTY — On Sept. 17, several local churches are slated to simulcast “Living Proof,” by well-known Bible teacher and best-selling author Beth Moore live from Chicago, Ill.

The simulcast will feature Moore’s dynamic storytelling and passionate Bible teaching.

• In Troy, the Troy Church of the Nazarene is serving as a host site at 1200 Barnhart Road, Troy, The cost is $35. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Women may purchase tickets online or find a printable registration form at www.troynaz.net. You also may pick up a registration form at the church. For additional information, email [email protected]

• In Piqua, Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, will host the event. The Living Proof simulcast kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. in Piqua. Tickets are $10, covering one full day of music and worship, afternoon refreshments and a catered lunch provided by Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua. Tickets can be purchased from Susie’s Big Dipper or Grace United Methodist in Piqua.Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

• In Tipp City, the simulcast will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Ginghamsburg Church.

Tickets are $30 covering one full day of music and worship, sessions led by Beth Moore, lunch (gluten free and vegetarian options available) and opportunities for fellowship with other women. The event will take place in The Avenue on the Tipp City campus of Ginghamsburg Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City. To register for this event, visit bethmooreatginghamsburg.eventbrite.com.

Back to school to be celebrated

TROY — First Lutheran Church is celebrating National Back to Church Sunday on Sept. 18.

A traditional communion service will be at 8 a.m., Faith Formation for all ages will be at 9:15 a.m., a contemporary communion service will be at 10:30 a.m.

The church is located at 2988 W. Main St., Troy.

For more information, call 335-2323 or visit www.flctroy-nalc.org.

Bontrager Family Singers to perform

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will host the Bontrager Family Singers in concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church.

This singing family of 12 brings to their ministry of bluegrass/southern gospel music, which has been enjoyed by churches, festivals, camps, resorts, and prison ministries across North America. They have performed in Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, Nebraska, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Ontario, Canada.

FX event offered at Ginghamsburg

TIPP CITY — Families with children age 3 through fifth grade are invited to a Nickelodeon-style event bringing parents and kids together for music, family games, praise and worship, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the Worship Center at Ginghamsburg Church.

The purpose of FX (Family Worship Experience) is to put kids and families in the same place, allowing parents to be even more empowered to be on this faith journey with their kids at home. In years past more than 300 people have attend this free, family-fun event.

“This month, we are bringing back our zany cast of characters so families can learn about trust – confidence in someone you can depend on,” shares Erica Sharp, Pastor of Family Ministry at Ginghamsburg Church.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Child care is available for infants through age 2. Dinner is offered from 5-6 p.m. for a nominal fee.

FX is offered as part of Ginghamsburg Kids, a specially designed place for children age 6 weeks through grade 5 to grow in their relationship with Jesus during all weekend worship celebrations. Kids are met right where they are through powerful worship, engaging teaching, and by creating relationship-building moments. It is based on the family-focused Orange strategy, a nationally known and widely praised curriculum that equips parents to be their children’s primary faith builder all week long.

Every Wednesday, Club Orange is offered for all ages from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Tipp City campus.

“Club Orange provides a club feel and big fun with an emphasis on scripture memorization through action-packed games and fun activities for home,” Sharp said. “All are welcome.”

“We’ve seen great growth in our kids and confidence in our parents since we’ve transitioned to Orange,” she said. “Come and check us out at the Tipp City Campus, Saturday at 5 p.m., and Sunday at 8:30, 10 and 11:30 a.m.”

For more information, contact Pastor Sharp at 667-1069 or [email protected]

For more information about Ginghamsburg Church, visit website ginghamsburg.org.

Northern Area Congress slated

PIQUA — The 41st annual Northern Area Congress will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Upper Valley Career Center.

Early registration by Sept. 9 is $20; after Sept. 9, the cost is $25.

This year’s theme is “Prayer: The Faith Prayed.” In her keynote address, “Prep Work of Prayer,” Dr. Timone Davis will discuss creating habits that help us grow in our relationship with God. Dr. Davis is an assistant professor of pastoral theology at Loyola University Chicago Institute of Pastoral Studies. Following the keynote address, participants will be able to choose from 19 workshops for teachers or catechists of various age levels and ministerial needs. Participants also can review the newest religious education and spiritual resources as they browse the many displays by publishers, religious bookstores and Archdiocesan offices.

For more information or a brochure, contact your local parish or the Archdiocesan Office of Evangelization and Catechesis in Sidney and (937) 498-1192, or send email to [email protected] The full brochure of this event is online at http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ministries-offices/evangelization-and-catechesis.

Griefshare offered to community

TROY — St. Patrick Church will be offering Griefshare, a seminar and support group to the local community.

This is a weekly seminar/support group for people grieving the cessation of a close personal relationship by death. It’s a place where you can be around people who understand how you are feeling and are able to offer you encouragement. At GriefShare, you’ll learn valuable information that will help you through this difficult time in your life. We will feature videotape seminar sessions with nationally recognized experts on grief and recovery topics.

This program will be held in the St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., Troy, upstairs, in Room 3, each Wednesday for 13 weeks.

Fall sessions begin Sept. 7, and two sessions are offered, in the afternoon from 1-2:30 p.m. or evening from 7-8:30 p.m.

The spring session will begin Wednesday, Feb. 15.

Cancer Companions to begin

TROY — Cancer Companions begins sessions on Sept. 8 and continues to meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at St. Patrick Parish Center, 444 E. Water St., at 7 p.m.

Anyone who has been impacted by cancer as a patient, family member, care giver or would just be interested in learning more are welcome to come to this Christian Cancer Support Group.

Cancer brings uncertainty, but Cancer Companions can help find hope, understanding, peace, strength, faith and kindness.

A fall kick off will be Oct. 20 with guest speaker Dr. M Belayet Hussain, MD.

If you have any questions for either of these programs, contact Pat Smith at 335-2833, Ext 105, or [email protected]