Ohio pharmacies dispensing Narcan reaches 1,000

COLUMBUS — The state of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has announced that 1,000 Ohio pharmacies in 79 counties now offer naloxone without a prescription. Naloxone (Narcan) is a safe medication that can reverse an overdose that is caused by prescription opioids, heroin and fentanyl.

When administered during an overdose, naloxone blocks the effects of opioids on the brain and can restore breathing in a matter of minutes.

“Increasing the availability of naloxone is essential in preventing fatal drug overdoses impacting our state,” said State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy Executive Director Steven W. Schierholt. “I am proud that Ohio pharmacies have stepped up to offer this medication in their communities.”

To expand access to naloxone, Governor Kasich signed House Bill 4, sponsored by State Representatives Robert Sprague and Jeff Rezabek. This legislation allows pharmacists to dispense naloxone without a prescription to an at-risk opioid user or a friend, family member or other individual who can intervene in the event of an overdose.

“Pharmacists are playing a key role in the fight against opioid addiction. The signing of House Bill 4, along with other legislation, has provided Ohioans with increased access to naloxone. Expanding this life-saving medication’s availability has resulted in thousands of lives being saved,” said Rep. Sprague. “Most recently, the Governor signed the 9-1-1 Good Samaritan law. This law provides immunity for minor drug possession, when individuals seek emergency assistance for a drug overdose, and it helps link individuals with the treatment system. These policies help keep people alive, and when tied with other initiatives, they are a key part of the overall solution to the addiction epidemic.”

“We know for a fact that the drug is working to reverse overdoses and save lives. It was a privilege of mine to work with Representative Sprague on legislation to increase access to naloxone without a prescription in order to continue to battle the drug epidemic here in our state,” said Rep. Rezabek.

Miami County pharmacies now carrying the drug include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 804 W. Main St., Troy

• Kroger Pharmacy, 731 W. Market St., Troy

• Meijer Pharmacy, 1900 W. Main St., Troy

• Walgreens, 20 W. Market St., Troy

• Kroger Pharmacy, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua

• CVS, 115 N. College St., Piqua

• CVS Pharmacy, 914 W. Main St., Tipp City

For a complete list of all pharmacies offering naloxone without a prescription, visit www.pharmacy.ohio.gov/stopoverdose.