Miami County Real Estate Transactions

TROY

Scott Investments of Troy to Leelmohan Ravikumar, one lot, $338,500.

Robert Bader to Laura Bader, Robert Bader, one lot, $0.

George Ingle, Heather Ingle to Cassandra Bishop, one lot, $77,300.

NVR Inc. to Aaron Morrison, Stephanie Morrison, one lot, $400,000.

Jeffrey Lusk, Ok Son Ocheltree to Your Space LLC, one lot, $75,000.

Jean Baker, Roy Baker to Tecumseh of Troy LLC, one lot, $215,000.

PIQUA

Carmen Vandyke, Jimmy Vandyke to Mark Casto, one lot, $114,500.

Mark Casto to Jerry Elliott, Jessica Elliott, three lots, $140,000.

Patti Fogt to David Chaisson, one lot, $32,500.

Gina Miller, Owen Miller to Kandi Burgess, one lot, $30,000.

Michael Dailing to Tanya Gantt, one lot, $30,000.

Joshua Meckstroth, Kelly Meckstroth to Frank Zollars, one lot, $174,900.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Jill Mullen, Nicholas Mullen, two lots, $212,300.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $42,200.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to NVR Inc., two lots, $38,200.

TIPP CITY

Shannon Varvel, Todd Varvel to Cassandra Ringo, Josh Ringo, one lot, $145,000.

FLETCHER

Alexander Bowman, Amanda Bowman to Taylor James, one lot, $99,100.

WEST MILTON

Brooke Owens, Bryant Owens to Ray Shaw, one lot, $103,000.

Zen Enterprises Inc. to Sharon Yoakum, trustee, Yoakum Family Trust, one lot, $56,000.

BETHEL TWP.

Donald Hovater, Linda Hovater to Linda Hovater, one lot, $0.

Norma Grierson to Virginia Dearth, one lot, $0.

Mason Siler to Cindra Richardson, one lot, $112,900.

Gloria Himes to Elanie Mannheim, 0.75 acres, $124,400.

Richard Shanks to Jamie Pike, Stefanie Pike, one lot, $190,000.

CONCORD TWP.

3 Gen D LLC to Linda Schirmann, Robert Schirmann, one lot, $79,900.

Estate of Mary Belle Shroyer to Mary Belle Shroyer Trust, Gary Shroyer, co-trustee, Irving Shroyer, co-trustee, one lot, $0.

Robert Jameson to George Grauwels, Marlene Grauwels, one lot, $155,000.

LOSTCREEK TWP.

Norma Jean Moore, Raymond Moore to Norma Jean Moore, trustee, Raymond and Norma Jean Moore Joint Revocable Trust, Raymond Moore, trustee, $0.

MONROE TWP.

25A Beverage and Deli Inc. to Tim Waddle Sr., 1.0 acre, $174,000.

NEWTON TWP.

Estate of Tim Sanders to Peggy Ann Sanders, 1.221 acres, 0.707 acres, $0.

STAUNTON TWP.

Arland Glosette to Brandi Glosette, 0.103 acres, 2.381 acres, $0.

UNION TWP.

Carol Johnson, Carol Leslie to Craig Johnson, 1.5 acres, $0.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Michael Elam, Corey Miller to Federal National Mortgage Association, 1.0 acre, $0.

WASHINGTON TWP.

Jeffrey Schneider, Kendra Schneider to Shane Schneider, $0.

Joyce Deal, Kenneth Deal to Deal Irrevocable Heritage Trust, Rebecca Reid, trustee, 7.576 acres, $0.