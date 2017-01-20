Restaurant inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at [email protected] or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net. These inspection reports were provided by Miami County Public Health.

Jan. 6

Chin’s Ginger Grill, 965 W. Main St., Tipp City — Observed ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine incorrectly. Observed gasket in glass cooler falling apart and needing replacement. The surfaces of cutting boards in front of prep cooler were heavily stained and scratched. Critical violations: observed food residual build-up on top of microwave near ice machine, observed mold build-up in the ice machine. Observed residual build-up inside of pop nozzle in bar area. Repeat observation: observed residual build-up on equipment knobs and handles. Observed no hand washing sign posted near the hand washing sink in kitchen area.

Jan. 9

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar, 2313 W. Main St., Troy — Observed ice scoop being stored improperly on top of ice machine. Observed damp rag being stored directly on food prep table, corrected during inspection. Repeat observation: mop sink had cracks and missing sections. Repeat observation: observed gasket on door on sandwich holder beside cook line coming apart and breaking off door. The surfaces of cutting board in front of prep cooler on other side of cook line was heavily scratched and stained. Critical violation: observed the presence of a few gnats in the bar area around hand washing station and floor drains. Although the mop sink towards the back of the facility is broken, and a few of the tiles are cracked, the person-in-charge stated that the store is going to be going through a store remodel during the summer of this year.

He5 Asian Bistro, 121 E. Staunton Rd., Troy — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat observation: time as a public health control was being used for sauces that were made in the food service without the proper written procedures. Observed large blue sterlite containers holding dry storage food product, equipment is not approved by a recognized testing agency. Observed non-food contact surfaces of slicer with food residual build-up. Observed daylight through bottom side of screen door. Repeat observation: observed unnecessary or nonfunctional items in the back storage area on the premises.

Arby’s, 17 Weller Drive, Tipp City — Observed gasket on small reach-in cooler that was damaged. The surfaces of cutting blocks or boards on prep cooler were severely scratched or scored and could not be effectively cleaned and sanitized. Observed a build-up in walk-in freezer on floor. Facility was in very good operation at time of inspection.

Little Caesar’s, 1408 W. Main St., Troy — Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat observation: observed surfaces on dough equipment, handles on equipment, shelving and low plastic stands, spray bottles, handles or knobs on sinks and paper towel dispensers with food residual build-up. Front hand sink faucet is leaking. The plumbing system was not properly repaired. Repeat observation: observed caulking around three-compartment sink with moldy residual. Repeat observation: observed baseboard near grease trap in bad condition. Observed pizza oven and the area around pizza oven with dust build-up.

McDonald’s, 127 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — Repeat observation: observed unclean food residual surface on or in food equipment in cooking and prep areas. Focus on cleaning surfaces of hot holding, cold holding, and cooking equipment of food residual and debris. Repeat observation: observed missing grout between floor tile. Food oil residual and debris is collecting in grout lines. Repeat observation: observed ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Observed a build-up on walk-in cooler and freezer floor.

Koester Pavilion, 3232 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Observed employee drink on the prep table that is a non-designated area. Critical violation: observed rodent droppings in the back dry storage area in the unused items or equipment area.

Clare Bridge Of Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — No violations upon inspection.

Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Observed a build-up of dust on ceiling grates in pizza prep area.

Troy Elks #833, 17 W. Franklin St., Troy — Observed utensils being stored with the handles down throughout the facility. Critical violation: observed can of pizza sauce that was severely dented at the seal. Unsafe food was not discarded or properly reconditioned. Observed the cooler not functioning properly, cooler was temped at 50 degrees.

Youthland Academy, 840 Arthur Drive, Troy — Observed meat being thawed on the counter in room temperature. TCS foods were not properly thawed.

Angela’s Circle of Friends Childcare, 2910 Stone Circle, Troy — Observed leak at three -compartment sink. There is a towel wrapped around the plumbing that is saturated with water.

Dominos Pizza, 937 W. Main St., Tipp City — Critical violation: person in charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical violation: observed hand washing sink with olives in it. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than handwashing.

Clopay Corp., 1400 W. Market St., Troy — Critical violation: observed packaged macaroni salad in the grab-and-go cooler, labeled on-site, with missing allergen declaration(s). Observed packaged macaroni salad in the grab-and-go cooler without a list of ingredients. A label on a food packaged in the RFE or FSO did not contain all required information. Observed residual build-up on handles and doors of cooler/freezer equipment throughout kitchen. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor underneath of cooler and freezer near the three compartment sink.

Logan’s Roadhouse, 1750 W. Main St., Troy — The top interior panels in the microwaves in the kitchen are buckling. The exterior of most of the equipment in the kitchen is dirty. It appears the equipment is not being wiped down at closing. Critical violation: food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. The top panels of the microwaves in the kitchen had built up food debris. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor under grill line. Temperatures were within required ranges, observed good glove use and date marking.

Brookdale, 81 S. Stanfield Rd., Troy — Observed multiple dented cans in the back storage area. Observed ice-scoop being stored in holder with residual on bottom of holder, corrected during inspection.

Jan.10

Circle K, 1901 W. Main St., Troy — The physical facilities are not being maintained in good repair. Observed leak underneath the urinal in bathroom.

La Fiesta Express, 1133 W. Main St., Troy — No violations observed at time of inspection. Temperatures were all within the required ranges, facility was very clean.

Fricker’s, 1187 Experiment Farm Rd., Troy — Observed employee drinks beside pop machine and ice box. Observed dented cans found in the back storage area behind food prep section. Observed ice scoops being stored improperly for the ice machine in the food prep area and in the ice boxes in the bar area. Repeat observation: observed plastic cups being stored inside of soups in walk-in cooler. Cold holding prep unit in front of grill line did not have a thermometer inside. Repeat observation: observed leak coming from faucet above the three compartment sink. Observed ice scoop holder damaged with some growth on the bottom of the holder. Repeat observation: the surfaces of cutting boards in front of the grill line were heavily scored and stained. Repeat observation: observed re-use of single-service or single-use articles. Observed wing sauce being stored in containers that are not approved for this use. Observed dust and growth on shelving inside of walk-in cooler. Repeat observation: observed no towels or hand drying device at the hand washing sink in the bar area. Repeat observation: oserved no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink(s) in both the kitchen food prep area or in the bathrooms. Observed leak coming from faucet right above mop sink towards back of the facility. Critical, repeat violation: observed working container of what once had cleaner in it now used as storing water for cleaning, corrected during inspection.

Submarine House, 14 N. Market St., Troy — Observed employee drinks in non-designated area in food service area. Observed wet wiping cloth on prep surface. Food thermometer was not working. A thermometer capable of accurately measuring the temperature of thin foods was not available. Observed damaged gasket on upright cooler. Repeat observation: observed hand sink in bar area being used as a dump sink. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing

Tokyo Peking, 3 N. Market St., Troy — Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Critical violation: observed raw eggs stored above ready to eat foods, corrected during inspection. Observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Repeat observation: in-use utensils are improperly stored. Observed a single use container sitting in the rice cooker. Repeat observation: Observed wiping cloths sitting on prep tables. Felt food residual on handles of equipment (ex. coolers). Observed carpeting installed in unapproved areas. Observed carpet underneath cooler and bar area in the front area.

McDonald’s, 1560 W. Main St., Troy — Observed dishwasher with water leak on top of the dishwasher around the chemical dispensers. Repeat observation: observed food equipment (ex. cooking, cooler, freezers, hot holding equipment) with residual or food debris build-up. Critical, repeat violation: the hand washing sink was not easily accessible, in back area near the three-compartment sink area. Repeat observation: observed low grout levels in kitchen areas. Observed back small room area with unorganized maintenance items.

Ginghamsburg United Methodist Church, 6759 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Observed volunteer drinking in the food prep area. Observed dented cans in the back of the storage area. Observed ice scoop not being stored properly. The surfaces of the cutting boards were severely scratched or scored. Observed residual build-up on the top fans in cooler in food prep area. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink(s) in the kitchen and in the bathrooms. Observed leak above mop sink from the faucet.

Wendy’s, 1300 Archer Drive, Troy —Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Observed tall reach-in freezer near the drive thru window where the bottom plate was coming detached, allowing for food debris to go underneath. Repeat observation: observed thermometer to the walk-in freezer that was not working properly, there was no temperature reading. Utensils, thermometers, and/or pressure gauges were not kept in good repair or calibration. Critical, repeat violation: observed pieces of lettuce in hand washing sink in the back next to the three compartment sink. Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Repeat observation: observed no towels or hand drying device at both the front hand sink near the counter and also in the back of house hand sink near the three compartment sink. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink in women’s rest-room used by employees. Observed wet mop head laying on the floor next to the mop sink, mops are being dried using an unapproved method.

Jan. 11

Al’s Pizza, 13 S. Weston Road, Troy — Lid on large white food container holding shredded cheese in walk-in cooler was broken and chipped. Critical violation: blade on electric can opener had dried food debris. Soda box area had built up debris on equipment. Observed an outer opening, window, or door without proper protection against the entry of insects and rodents. Back door leading to the outside had gap at the bottom. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris on wall under drive thru window. Facility has shown improvement in overall food safety. Keep up the good work. Temperatures within the required ranges. Observed good use of gloves. Date marking of foods present.

Sakai Japanese Bistro, 2303 W. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat violation: observed the air gap between a plumbing fixture and ice machine drainage line that was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of contaminated water. Critical, repeat violation: observed a whisk in the front hand washing sink, hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing. Repeat observation: observed a build-up of dirt and debris on floor underneath bag-in-box syrups near the dish area. Repeat observation: observed a black residual build-up along FRP wall behind the dish tank area.

China Moon, 1055 S. Miami St., West Milton — Critical violation: observed raw meat being stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler, food was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed improper storage of food items. Observed food in buckets and in boxes being stored on the floor of walk-in freezer. Observed sticky residual on handles of cooler equipment, and on oven handle. Facility was very clean, and temperatures were all within their required ranges.

Fazoli’s, 1887 W. Main St., Troy — Repeat observation: observed employee drinks on top of hot holding unit and shelving unit on the other side of the grill line, corrected during inspection. Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health.repeat observation: oold holding prep unit did not contain a thermometer. Observed leak on bottom of hand washing faucet towards the front of the prep area. Observed leak coming from the bottom of the wall seam in walk-in cooler. Repeat observation: observed some residual growth on the inside of ice machine. Observed no hand washing sign(s) posted at hand washing sink in kitchen towards front of prep area.

Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — Observed wet wiping cloths being kept out of sanitizer. Critical violation: observed eggs sitting out above grill that were not time marked, corrected during inspection. Observed ice accumulation on ceiling and behind condenser fan in walk-in freezer. Repeat observation: observed gaskets in meat cooler behind the counter with build-up residual. Observed a build-up of dirt and debris within the grout on the kitchen floor throughout facility.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 21 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — Observed ice scoop being stored in ice inside of ice machine, corrected during inspection. Observed leak on handle on faucet above mop sink towards the back of the kitchen.

Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3998, 715 E. Broadway, Covington — An irreversible registering temperature indicator (thermometer or labels) was not readily accessible in hot water mechanical ware-washing operations. Repeat observation: observed ice scoops not properly stored, corrected during inspection. Critical, repeat violation: observed chemicals stored on shelf above three bay sink.

Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main St., Casstown — Critical violation: person-in-charge did not ensure that employees are informed in a verifiable manner of their responsibility to report information about their health. Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Repeat observation: observed shelving in walk-in cooler and shelving above three compartment sink with rust residual. Repeat observation: observed oil residual buildup on vent hood. Repeat observation: observed bottom of freezer with food residual build-up. Observed no towels or hand drying device at the back hand washing sink(s).

Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — Person-in-charge did not ensure that the facility has written procedures for employees to follow when responding to vomiting or diarrheal events. Observed food steamer doors that allow water to leak out of the steamer. Equipment and/or components are not maintained in good working order.

Jan. 12

JJ’s Lunchbox, 7031 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City — Critical violation: observed food that was not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation. Observed eggs above other foods in cooler. Observed container of flour that was uncovered on the bottom shelf in dry storage. Observed improper storage of food items.

Tipp City Preschool Learning Center, 1221 W. Main St., Tipp City — There is no test kit available for measuring the concentration of the sanitizer.

Hot Head Burrito, 968 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations at time of inspection.

Residence Inn, 87 Troy Town Rd., Troy — Observed ice scoop stored in holder with water and growth inside. Observed damp rag laying on counter beside microwave, corrected during inspection. Observed personal items sitting on top of ice machine in storage area. Critical, repeat violation: observed improper use of time as a public health control for up to four hours for shredded cheeses in self-service bar. Observed gasket inside of fridge falling apart on the left-hand door. Observed coffee stirrers being stored in self-service area where contamination can occur.

Jan. 13

Ruby Tuesday, 1780 W. Main St., Troy — Observed wet cloths laying on food prep table and on hand washing sink. Repeat observation: the surfaces of cutting boards in front of prep coolers were scratched to the point that they need to be resurfaced/replaced.

VFW Post No. 4235, 173 N. High St., Covington — Previous violations have been corrected. No further violations noted.

Shell True North, 1789 W. Main St., Troy — Observed debris in cabinet underneath fountain pop machine. Observed no towels at the hand washing sink, corrected during inspection. Temperatures were all within required ranges.

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Jan. 4

Kroger, 1510 Covington Ave., Piqua. Violations/comments: There was not enough sanitizer in the sanitizer bay of the three- compartment sink in meat room. Must have at least 200-ppm quat to properly sanitize. Corrected.

Jan. 12

Nicklin Avenue Market, Dba CJs, 1601 Nicklin Ave., Piqua. Violations/comments: The ceiling needs to be cleaned. The floor is damaged and needs to be repaired so it is smooth and easily cleanable. Repair by 4/30/17. There is a hole in the walk in cooler wall. Repair so it is smooth and easily cleanable. Repair by 11/30/17.

Papa John’s, 500 N. Main St., Piqua. Violations/comments: The seal on the prep unit door is damaged and needs to be replaced so it seals properly. New seal ordered. The vegetable slicer and the container holding clean utensils need to be washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Nippon Food Store, 441 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Jan. 13

Veterans of Foreign Wars, 8756 N. County Road 25A, Piqua. Violations/comments: Homemade food item in kitchen all food must come from approved sources if kept/used in kitchen. Item removed. Ziploc bags being reused. These items cannot be properly sanitized and cannot be reused. Items discarded.

The Salvation Army, 129 S. Wayne St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Pizza Hut, 1631 Covington Ave., Piqua. Violations/comments: The following items need to be cleaned: food containers, equipment exteriors, bowls, shelving. Wash, rinse and sanitize so clean to sight and touch. The floors and walls need to be cleaned. The floor is scheduled to be replaced.

Jan. 18

Tim Horton’s, 635 W. Water St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Observed butter stored on counter at 80 degrees and whipped topping on counter at 57 degrees. Both items marked “keep refrigerated.” If items marked “keep refrigerated,” must be kept below 41 degrees to prevent bacterial growth. Both items discarded. This has been a recurring issue. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees or above 135 degrees. Provide thermometer for reach in refrigerator by drive through so its temperature can be monitored. Tongs stored in stagnant water. Keep dispensing utensils clean and dry or in product with handle extended. Provide paper towels at front hand sink so hands can be washed as needed.

Garbry Ridge, 1567 Garbry Road, Piqua. Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Lucky’s Pad, 108-110 N. Main St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Observed signs of mice in facility. Take steps to remove mice, i.e. secure building and increase level of sanitation.