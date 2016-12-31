Real estate transactions

TROY

Howard Boyd, Estate of Mark Boyd to Billie Cutcher, three lots, $75,000.

Andrew Circle, Julia Circle to Rodney Walters, two lots, $137,500.

Bethany Brown to Bryan Chaney, one lot, $44,000.

Brock Heath, Leyla Heath to Benjamin Dasal, Whitney Dasal, one lot, $162,500.

Pamela Dilworth, Steven Dilworth to Michelle Kucic,one lot, $137,000.

Middlefield Banking Company to Donald Angle, Jacqueline Angle, one lot, $36,000.

Eugene Weitzel, Peggy Weitzel to Justin Setty, one lot, $78,500.

Sando Family Properties LLC, Sando Family Revocable Living Trust to Joshua Stahl, Sharon Stahl, two lots, $56,500.

Sherry Heitzman to Mark Francis, two lots, $122,000.

Amanda Braun, Barabara Knife, Emily Knife, Joel Knife, Kent Knife, Paul Knife to Becky Griswold, Spencer Griswold, one lot, $106,000.

Janina Mertz to Christinana Smith, one lot, $109,900.

Becky R. Jackson Living Trust Agreement, Becky Jackson, trustee to Sherry Heitzman, one lot, $132,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Bruce Land, Cherie Land to DK RH Properties, one lot, $123,000.

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Bruce Land, Cherie Land to Farmers State Bank, three lots, $236,100.

Vance Leeper to Brian Quillen, one lot, $103,000.

Michelle Ziolkowski, Raymond Ziolkowski to Trang Dang, Truong Minh, one lot, $357,500.

J. Douglas Wert to Jeffrey Welbaum, Margaret Welbaum, one lot, $215,000.

Marcella Rich, Marella Rich to Chad Puterbaugh, one lot, $149,000.

Kelly Del Cid, Luis Del Cid to Scott Investments of Troy LLC, two lots, $180,400.

Suzanne Moran, Suzanne O’Rourke to Scott Investments of Troy LLC, one lot, $112,000.

Michael Bradley to Brian Brunswick, Melinda Brunswick, one lot, $82,000.

Jay Thornton, Jeffrey Thornton, Nancy Thornton, Patricia Thornton to Bonita Debar, Michael Debar, one lot, $75,600.

Dolores Collins to Dolores Collins Declaration, Dolores Collins, trustee, two lots, $0.

Eugene Weitzel, Peggy Weitzel to Patricia Jenkins, one lot, $136,000.

Scott Investments of Troy LLC to Kelly Del Cid, Luis Del Cid, two lots, $329,900.

PIQUA

Dean Jones, Tracy Jones, Carla Polley, Jerry Robbins, Teresa Robbins to Ashley Johnson, one lot, $44,000.

Teeters Real Estate Investments to Edward Hare, one lot, $25,000.

Doris Teeters, Dorwin Teeters to Teeters Real Estate Investments LLC, $0.

Heidi North, Heidi Werst, Robert Werst to Charlene Robinette, Michael Robinette, one lot, $72,900.

Kara Hare, Raymond Hare to Wayne Davey, one lot, $220,900.

Certified Real Estate Inc. to Anthony Charles, one lot, $25,000.

James Apple to Michael Holfinger, one lot, $50,000.

Ronald Elswick, Wanda Elswick to Krista Harlow, Bret Lawrence, one lot, $87,500.

Ronald Curtis to Betty Allen, Timothy Allen, three lots, $82,900.

HUBER HEIGHTS

NVR Inc. to Ashlee Moore, Steven Moore, two lots, $285,000.

Inverness Group Inc. to Cynthia Copeland, Paul Copeland, two lots, $358,900.

Carriage Trails at the Heights LLC, Dec Land Co. I LLC to Inverness Group Inc., two lots, $43,000.

Denis Berger, Mark Berger, Michael Berger, Suzanne Harper to Denis Berger, trustee, Berger Family Revocable Trust, one lot, $0.

Denis Berger to Denis Berger, Mark Berger, Michael Berger, Suzanne Harper, one lot, $0.

NVR Inc. to Matthew Dec, two lots, $218,100.

Linda Michalak, Stephen Michalak to Andrew Eason, Devin Eason, two lots, $218,900.

TIPP CITY

Susan Rinehardt to Henry Dowell, Kristina Dowell, one lot, $124,000.

Harney Trent, Toni Trent to Angela Pilgrim, Gary Pilgrim, one lot, $273,500.

Beulah Elliott, Philip Elliott to Michael McAlpin, Nancy McAlpin, one lot, $269,800.

Loretta Gellatly, Steven Gellatly to Todd Schindler, Jacquelyn Ullmer, one lot, $242,500.

Gretchen Whetson, John Whetstone to Brandy Gilleland, Eric Gilleland, one lot, $209,900.

Edward Davidson, Michelle Davidson to Amber Holley, Paul Holley, one lot, $122,500.

FLETCHER

Alex Bowman, Amanda Bowman to Bow Co. LLC, one lot, $1,000.

PLEASANT HILL

Michelle Wehrley to Shawn Wehrley, one lot, $0.

POTSDAM

David Trout, Jane Trout to Matthew Dooley, one lot, $53,000.

WEST MILTON

Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Bruce Land, Cherie Land to DK RH Properties, two lots, $124,500

Bank of America N.A. to Mason Hagen, one lot, $25,300.

Scott Investments of Troy to Brad Ritchey, Kellie Ritchey, one lot, $321,400.

BETHEL TWP.

Terri Heberling, Theresa Herberling to Jason Pickett, Natalie Pickett, 15.885 acres, $180,000.

John Watson to Todd Keiser, one lot, $121,000.

Carolyn Pope, Michael Pope to Anthony Hughes, Beth Hughes, trustee, $56,000.

BROWN TWP.

David Carr to Lacey Sauer, Scott Sauer, one lot, $169,000.

CONCORD TWP.

Stony Brook Estates LLC to Harlow Builders Inc., one lot, $59,900.

Beth Kazer, Philip Kazer to 3 Gen D LLC, one lot, $79,900.

Cecilia Banga, Philip Lamptey to Bryan Ross, Regina Ross, one lot, $277,000.

Marilyn Potter to David Daughenbaugh, 0.985 acres, $25,000.

Leslie Hunter, William Hunter to Leslie Hunter, William Hunter, one lot, $0.

Indiana Gas Company Inc., Vectren Energy Delivery of Indiana Inc. to Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio Inc., $0.

ELIZABETH TWP.

Castle 2016 LLC to Marella Rich, 0.523 acres, 0.049 acres, $43,000.

MONROE TWP.

Deborah Gambrel, Del Gambrel to Brittany Pierce, Jason Pierce, 2.0682 acres, $170,000.

Becky Jackson, Matthew Janosik to Kelly Lipps, Rita Lipps, one lt, $257,000.

Pamela Wallen to Johnny Wallen, one lot, $0.

Angela Bush, Kenneth Bush to Emily Patten, one lot, $146,500.

DJB Unlimited LLC to Karen Ullery, Kim Ullery II, one lot, $199,900.

NEWBERRY TWP.

Dale Bowman, Linda Bowman to Diane bowman, Lowell Bowman, $0.

NEWTON TWP.

Anita Stern, Charles Stern to Anita Stern, trustee, Charles Stern, trustee, Stern Living Trust, 1.174 acres, $0.

SPRINGCREEK TWP.

Bradley Havenar, Nancy Havenar to Amanda Havenar, Joshua Havenar, 10.0 acres, $150,000.

STAUNTON TWP.

JLMH LLC to Patty Wray, Phillip Wray, 0.249 acres, $4,500.

New American Real Estate LLC to Richard Hahn Jr., 0.777 acres, $100,000.

UNION TWP.

Daniel Blackburn to Danten Albaugh, Denise Albaugh, 0.861 acres, $115,000.

Daniel Fryman to Gary Fryman, Susan Fryman, 1. acre, $0.

MULTIPLE DISTRICTS

Indiana Gas Company Inc. to Vectren Energy Delivery of Ohio Inc., $0.