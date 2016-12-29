Troy Police Department reports

Information provided by the Troy Police Department:

Dec. 16

OVI: An officer cited a driver for one headlight on Staunton Road in front of Troy High School. The driver was found to be intoxicated and arrested for OVI.

DISORDERLY: Neil Shepard was charged with disorderly conduct at Walmart.

OVI: An officer responded to the area of Steak and Shake on a report of a driver chasing another motorist. The reporting party also reported the female passenger of the suspect vehicle was naked. The driver was cited for OVI, driving under suspension and the passenger was charged with open container.

Dec. 17

OVERDOSE: Officer responded to the 1200 block of Todd Lane for a possible heroin overdose. The subject was treated and transported by Troy squad.

WARRANTS: Cody Mills was arrested for active felony warrants for burglary in the 1300 block of Imperial Court.

OVERDOSE: An officer responded to an overdose in the 600 block of S. Walnut Street. The male subject was transported to UVMC and two others were charged with drug related offenses.

Dec. 18

ICY ROADS: Officers responded to dozens of crashes due to icy road conditions.

Dec. 19

OVERDOSE: Officers responded to the 100 block of Terrace Place for an apparent overdose. The male subject was revived and transported to UVMC.

FAKE $20: The West Main Street Speedway reported receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to the 100 block of Drury Lane in reference to an assault complaint. Donald Larck was arrested for assault and Frank Collins was charged with disorderly conduct.

Dec. 20

WARRANT: An officer witnessed an auto accident at the intersection of N. Market Street and Stayton Road. The driver was arrested for an active warrant and turned over to Sidney Police Department. He was charged with OVI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dec. 21

ROBBERY: The reporting party stated he was robbed on Cherry Street. The reporting party was seeking treatment at the Upper Valley Medical Center. Case is pending.

THEFT: A theft was reported at Kohl’s. The subject was unidentified and left prior to the officer’s arrival.

OVERDOSE: A male subject was revived with Narcan and transported to UVMC. Drug charges are pending.

THEFT: The reporting party stated a package was stolen off the porch of their home in the 600 S. Walnut Street, Troy.

BURGLARY: A burglary report was filed in the 500 block of Drury Lane.

Dec. 26

THEFT: A theft complaint was filed in the 400 Madison Avenue for a stolen gas grill.

Dec. 27

WARRANT: Troy Police Department served a warrant for Justin Adams. Adams was arrested at the Troy Papa Johns were he was employed.

Dec. 28

CRACK PIPE FOUND: A subject found a cigarette pack with a crack pipe in it laying on the ground at the intersection at W. Market Street and Archer Drive. Property was placed in the property room on station to be destroyed.

PILLS GONE: An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of Short Street to speak with the reporting party in reference to a theft of medication. The reporting party noticed his medication was coming up short on Dec. 25. He advised he takes 12 Hydrocodone 10 mg per day and that his wife always administers them to him. On Sunday the prescription bottle was empty and there should be approximately 156 pills left in the bottle.

The reporting party said his wife keeps the pills for him and that the only time she believes anyone could have gotten any pills was last Wednesday, Dec. 21. The wife said she was at a Christmas party and parked the truck on Ridge Avenue and the pills were left inside a cubby in the consul. The vehicle had been left unlocked. The doctor’s office then advised that he would need a police report to have the pills refilled. The reporting party said they had no suspects for the theft and nothing else in the vehicle was missing.

MENACING: An officer trespassed a subject out of the library for menacing.

MENACING: An officer responded to the Kroger gas station for a male subject threatening a female.