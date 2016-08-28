Restaurant inspections provided by Miami County Public Health

Aug. 15

Cassanos No. 11, 1201 Experiment Farm Road, Troy — Ready-to-eat, TCS food had been date marked was not properly discarded when required. Observed steak hoagies with an expiration date of 8/11, 8/12 and 8/13, well past the seven-day requirement. Corrected during inspection. To prevent illness, refrigerated, ready-to-eat TCS food that has been date marked in the facility shall be discarded. Equipment food-contact surfaces of utensils are dirty. Observed the can opener with food and debris and stickiness. Worker state that they are only cleaning knives and cutting boards once a day. Wash, rinse and sanitize every four hours.

Aug. 16

• Miami Shores Golf Course, 402 E. Staunton Road, Troy — Satisfactory at the time of inspection.

• Troy Bowl, 1530 McKaig Ave., Troy — Observed popcorn bag on walk-in cooler floor. Observed improper storage of food items. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing the food in a clean, dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination, and at least 6 inches above the floor.

Observed popcorn maker with oil residual build-up. Equipment food-contact surfaces or utensils are unclean. This is a critical violation. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch.

Observed ice machine not properly cleaned inside. Food equipment surfaces are not cleaned at the required frequency. This is a critical violation. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be cleaned at a frequency specified in this rule.

Observed pizza boxes stored on floor in wrapper. Single-service and single-use articles are not properly stored. Cleaned equipment and utensils, laundered linens, single-service articles and single-use articles shall be properly stored as described in this rule.

Hand washing sink is being used for purposes other than hand washing, observed thawing of hot dogs in sink. To prevent contamination, a hand washing sink may not be used for purposes other than hand washing. This is a critical violation.

Observed floor and surfaces around cooking area with oil and debris build-up. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed. Focus on all surfaces in cooking and frying area.

Aug. 17

• Kids Learning Place and Head Start Troy, 1849 Town Park Drive, Troy — Observed food employees touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands. Employee transferring cooked potato stars from baking sheet to bowl had bare hand contact with potatoes. Employee donned gloves after discussion. To prevent contamination, except when washing fruits and vegetables, food employees may not contact exposed, ready-to-eat food with their bare hands and shall use suitable utensils. This is a critical violation and was corrected during inspection.

Fixed equipment did not appear to be properly sealed or spaced for cleaning. Dish machine line was not caulked to the wall. Equipment that is fixed shall be installed so that it is spaced to allow access for cleaning, from adjoining equipment, walls and ceilings a distance of not more than one thirty-second inch or one millimeter; or sealed to adjoining equipment or walls. If the equipment is exposed to spillage or seepage; Counter-mounted equipment shall be installed to allow cleaning of the equipment and areas underneath and around the equipment as specified in this rule.

Thermometer inside two-door refrigeration appeared to be broken. Replace thermometer inside the unit.

Aug. 18

Tipp City Eagles, 202 Main St., Tipp City — Kitchen not in use during inspection. Ensure all equipment is cleaned prior to resuming operation.

Aug. 19

American Legion No. 586, 377 N. Third St., Tipp City — Equipment-food contact surfaces are dirty. This is a critical violation. Interior of ice making machine in the bar had mold growth along the sides. To prevent contamination, equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Remove ice, clean and sanitize interior.

Hampton Inn, 45 Troy Town Drive, Troy — TCS foods were not being held at the proper temperature. Cream cheese at 67 degrees. To prevent the growth of pathogens, except during preparation, cooking or cooling, or when time is used as a public health control, TCS foods shall be held at 135 degrees F or above, or at 41 degrees F or less.

Holiday Inn Express, 60 Troy Town Drive, Troy — TCS foods were not being stored at the proper temperature. Ham in glass bowl on self service line was at 71 degrees. Temperature control was not being used. Corrected during inspection., ham was discarded. To prevent illness, refrigerated, ready-to-eat TCS food that has been date marked in the facility shall be discarded.

The hand washing sink was not easily accessible. Electrical cord and dust pan in basin of hand sink. To ensure frequent and proper hand washing, a hand washing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use.

Observed a build-up of dirt and debris in cabinet under three-compartment sink in kitchen. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean, and cleaning shall be done during periods when the least amount of food is exposed.

Restaurant inspections performed by the Piqua Health Department

Aug. 24

Nippon Food Store, 441 E. Ash St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Provide thermometer for two-door refrigerator so temperature can be monitored.

Aug. 23

George’s Dairy Bar, 329 Spring St., Piqua. Violations/comments: Provide full strength hand soap at hand sink so hands can be properly washed. Remove unused items from facility to aid cleaning.

Aug. 22

Cassano’s, 1577 Covington Ave., Piqua. Violations/comments: Garlic butter marked “keep refrigerated” at 63 degrees on counter. If food marked “keep refrigerated,” must be kept below 41 degrees at all times to prevent bacterial growth. This is a repeat issue and must be corrected immediately. Container discarded. Small reach in cooler holding food above 41 degrees. Nacho cheese, 49 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees. Items relocated. Broken food containers. All food containers must be smooth and durable. Discard. Repeat issue. Repeated issues must be corrected or an administrative hearing will be held.

Aug. 12

Tecumseh Woods Inc., 1102 Lenox Drive, Piqua. Violations/comments: Satisfactory at time of inspection.