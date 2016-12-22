Project complete!

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A&A Safety out of Cincinnati puts down new lane lines on Co. Rd. 25-A at the Farrington interchange on Thursday afternoon. After two years of work, the work on I-75 and is complete. Crews will be removing orange barrels, opening all lanes. In the spring, crews will resurface all four lanes of Co. Rd. 25-A near the construction area.
