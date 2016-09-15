“Almost Maine” comes to Troy Civic Theater

TROY — Fans of romantic comedies may want to trade in the silver screen for the stage this weekend, as Troy Civic Theater gears up for their production of “Almost Maine.”

“Almost Maine” chronicles a cold winter evening under the Northern Lights in the town of Almost, Maine — so far north that it’s almost not in the United States, but not quite in Canada. The residents of Almost find themselves falling in and out of love in many strange ways, all occurring on a Friday night.

“I believe that the show is a magical adventure that will take you thought every aspect of love that you yourself have been through, and you can come out and see yourself in these characters and remember a time when you fell in or out of love, and what that was like,” show director Derek Dunavent said.

Dunavent has been directing productions for 10 years, and has been waiting since the first time he saw “Almost Maine” in college to direct a production of the show. For the past seven weeks, Dunavent and a dedicated cast and crew have been rehearsing for the show, which will be performed Sept. 16-18, 23 and 24. Each show starts at 8 p.m., except for the Sunday shows, which will start at 2 p.m.

For Dunavent, his love for the production stems from how closely art imitates life.

“Everyone can identify and they’ve been somewhere where these characters have been before,” Dunavent said.

The cast consists of Braden Stafford, playing Pete/Steve; Sydney Edington, playing Ginette/Waitress; Steve Dietrich, playing East/Phil/Dave; Beth Shrake, playing Glory/Rhonda; Doug Lowe, playing Jimmy/Lendall/Daniel; Jenny McClain, playing Sandrine/Deena; Jennifer Kaufman, playing Marvalyn/Hope; Tina Marie Hayes, playing Gayle/Shelly; and Niccole Wallace, playing Marci.

Tickets are $14 and can be reserved and purchased online through the Troy Civic Theater’s website, or by calling the office at (937) 339-7700.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Braden Stafford portrays "Pete" while Sydney Edington portrays "Ginette" in a Troy Civic Theatre production of "Almost, Maine!" at The Barn in the Park. The show, directed by Derek Dunavent, opens this weekend beginning tonight at 8 p.m., Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Performances continue next Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Doug Lowe portrays "Lendall" while Tina Marie Hayes portrays "Gayle" in a Troy Civic Theatre production of "Almost, Maine!" at The Barn in the Park.