TROY —The Speedy Spin Laundromat on Smith Street near Ording’s was damaged on Jan. 2. Troy Police Department is seeking information about the suspects. If you know the names of the individuals in the photographs, please contact Officer Collett at: 937-339-7525 extension 1417

