VIDEO: Miami County Sheriff’s Office busts large drug ring in Tipp City

Miami County Sheriff’s Office has warrants out for the arrest of five co-conspirators related to the drug distribution ring uncovered Wednesday.

According to Chief Deputy Dave Duchak, five more subjects have also been indicted on charges relating to the Tipp City heroin and methamphetamine operation.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office arrested three subjects at 109 N. First St., Tipp City, on indictments stemming from the alleged drug ring, which was first uncovered 18 months ago. Charges range from possession of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, money laundering and various other charges involving patterns of corrupt activity and conspiracy.

Anthony Weber | Troy Daily News Major Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office explains items that had been seized

during an 18-month investigation including 4 blocks of heroin and 4 blocks of methamphetamine

Thursday at the Training Center in Troy.

By Melanie Yingst