TIPP CITY — Jack H. Sowers, Sr. age 79, of Tipp City, Ohio formerly of Greenville, Ohio died Monday, April 10, 2017 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Dayton.

Jack was born on October 13, 1937 at home in Northridge, Ohio to Earl Francis and Nannie Bell (Self) Sowers.

A 1956 graduate of Northridge High School. Jack graduated first in his class from the Dayton Police Academy in 1959 and proudly served for 30 years on the Dayton Police Force from 1959-1989.

Jack and his wife of 59 years, LeAnn raised their family in Tipp City and later moved to a small farm in Rossburg, Ohio where they created many beautiful memories for their children and grandchildren. They moved again to Greenville, Ohio where they continued the family traditions. Thanksgiving was a particularly special holiday. They moved back to Tipp City to be near family in their later years. Each home was as memorable as the other due to their loving touches and knack for making wherever they lived a happy place. Jack is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Earl “Junior”, Thomas “Tom”, and Robert “Bob” Sowers; as well as sister-in-laws Doris and Sandy Sowers.

Surviving are his devoted wife LeAnn (Dutzy) Sowers, they would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on August 24, 2017. Jack was especially proud of his children and considered them his crowning achievement. His Children, Pam (Jim) Bayliff, Tipp City Funeral Director at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home; Christine Asher, Tipp City Psychiatric Nurse at Premier Health, Jill (Jeff) Henson, Troy Attorney-At-Law and Jack H. Jr. (Sara) Sowers, Kettering Controls Engineer at Kodak. His eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren were the great joy in his life each holding their own special place in his very big heart. Grandchildren Allison Asher (Chris Stewart), Luke (Ashley) Asher, Lauryn Bayliff, Lindsay Bayliff (Andy Fletcher) and Leighann (Tyler) Johnson, Jacob, Joseph, Natalie and Melanie Henson and Jack H. III and William Sowers. Great grandchildren Lucille and Kent Asher and Rosie and Rocky Johnson. Also surviving are his sister Joy (Larry) Ray, Lucas, OH. Brothers Jerry (Barbara) Sowers, Tipp City; Larry “Bill” (Juanita) Sowers, North Carolina and Terry Sowers, New Carlisle. Sister-in-laws Ann “Cork” Sowers, New Carlisle and Jan Sowers, Pineville, Ky.

Jack was a VERY proud member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #44. He was a member of Dayton History.

He was an Abraham Lincoln historian and a Civil War buff. He enjoyed family genealogy, loved nature, old music and books, books, books. Pap was a quiet presence with a well-timed sense of humor. Many loving conversations were had over a puzzle on the family room table.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 11:00 am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 753 S. Hyatt St, Tipp City with Father R. Marc Sherlock celebrant. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 14th from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W Main Street, Tipp City, Ohio 45371.

Contributions may be made to the F.O.P #44, 4275 Powell Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424 in loving memory of Jack. Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home