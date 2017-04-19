FFA greenhouse sale to begin

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie FFA annual greenhouse and mulch sale will begin, Saturday, April 22.

For the past several months, FFA members have been working hard in the greenhouse to get it ready for the opening. When the plants arrived in February, students were responsible for transplanting the plant pods into larger pots and arrangements.

Since then, students were also responsible for watering the plants daily and pruning the plants, which results in the plants’ growing bigger and producing more flowers.

The sale this year includes a variety of flowers, vegetables and greenery. This experience has taught students the basics of floriculture, the principles of greenhouse industries and other business management skills.

The greenhouse will be open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mulch will be available for pickup only on Saturdays. Both sales will conclude, May 13.

http://tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_FFA-plant-sale.jpg