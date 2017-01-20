Honor roll

St. Patrick Catholic School
TROY — St. Patrick Catholic School has announced the following students earned honors for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year.
• First honors, all A’s
Fourth grade — Isabel Flores, Natalie Tremblay, Kevin Wehrley
Fifth grade — Clara Bogan, Eva Dexter, Cooper Dues, Daniel Fisher, Valerie Rindler
Sixth grade — Katie Huelskamp, Sarah Huerta, Sarah Lins, Connor Moeller, Lilly Williams
Eighth grade — Noelle Dexter
• Second honors, all A’s and B’s
Fourth grade — Brian Baumann, Cole Bostick, Hanna Cavanaugh, Luke Courtad, Daisy Denson, Brooke Householder, Adam King, Julia Kirner, Corynne Lombardo, Nathan Miller, Norah Rocke
Fifth grade — Owen Benner, Tanner Black, Reis Henestofel, Ashley Kyle, Devon Strobel, Nicholas Wright
Sixth grade — Alicia Cavanaugh, Christopher Evans, Josh Fisher, Allyson Kyle, Joseph Pannapara, Caroline Wesner, Thomas White
Seventh grade — Brock Bostick, Sam Gilardi, Mary Lins, Taylor Reineke
Eighth grade — Carianne Rindler, Pyper Sharkins, Paola Vazquez