Honor roll

St. Patrick Catholic School

TROY — St. Patrick Catholic School has announced the following students earned honors for the second quarter of the 2016-17 school year.

• First honors, all A’s

Fourth grade — Isabel Flores, Natalie Tremblay, Kevin Wehrley

Fifth grade — Clara Bogan, Eva Dexter, Cooper Dues, Daniel Fisher, Valerie Rindler

Sixth grade — Katie Huelskamp, Sarah Huerta, Sarah Lins, Connor Moeller, Lilly Williams

Eighth grade — Noelle Dexter

• Second honors, all A’s and B’s

Fourth grade — Brian Baumann, Cole Bostick, Hanna Cavanaugh, Luke Courtad, Daisy Denson, Brooke Householder, Adam King, Julia Kirner, Corynne Lombardo, Nathan Miller, Norah Rocke

Fifth grade — Owen Benner, Tanner Black, Reis Henestofel, Ashley Kyle, Devon Strobel, Nicholas Wright

Sixth grade — Alicia Cavanaugh, Christopher Evans, Josh Fisher, Allyson Kyle, Joseph Pannapara, Caroline Wesner, Thomas White

Seventh grade — Brock Bostick, Sam Gilardi, Mary Lins, Taylor Reineke

Eighth grade — Carianne Rindler, Pyper Sharkins, Paola Vazquez