College briefs

MU students study abroad

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students spent the summer 2016 semester studying abroad. Local students include:

• Erin Dodd of Troy, studied in Tanzania

• David Dupras of Tipp City, studied in Germany, Luxembourg and Italy

• Katherine Shirley of Tipp City, studied in Spain, France and Portugal

• Nicholas Woolf of Brookville, studied in Ireland

UF bands perform “It’s All About that Claus”

FINDLAY, Ohio — The University of Findlay Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble recently performed “It’s All About that Claus.” The performance featured holiday favorites such as “Up On a Housetop,” “Santa’s Journey” and “T’was the Night Before Christmas.” The annual Christmas concert is conducted by Jack Taylor, University director of bands and music professor.

Local students include:

• Katherine Swank of Troy

Buerger achieves dean’s list

NASHVILLE — Claire Buerger, a Troy native, qualified for the fall 2016 dean’s list at Belmont University. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for the fall 2016 dean’s list.

Miconi inducted into elite society

BEREA, Ohio — Cesira Miconi of Tipp City stands among a distinguished group of students at Baldwin Wallace University that has reached BW’s pinnacle of academic honor society achievement with fall 2016 induction into the Dayton C. Miller Honor Society. Miconi, a graduate of Tippecanoe High School majoring in studio art, was honored with membership that is achieved by less than four percent of the undergraduate student body.

In order to be considered for induction, students must have earned a minimum of 70 semester hours, with at least 32 semester hours earned at BW. From those meeting the semester hour requirement, the top 100 current student GPAs are eligible for membership.

The society, which was founded at BW in 1948, honors the memory of BW alumnus Dayton C. Miller (1886).