Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Jan. 11

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy was advised by Sgt. Coates of an assault that occurred on January 10 at the downtown jail. He said inmate Jones had assaulted inmate Arnett. Officers Bonner and Burdiss had written reports documenting the incident.

The deputy spoke with inmate Jones. He said inmate Arnett was trying to run their cellblock. He said he was disrespectful to the other inmates as well as the Corrections staff. On this date inmate Arnett was again trying to run the cellblock and was running his mouth. Inmate Jones admitting to punching inmate Arnett a couple of times in the back of the head. The deputy advised inmate Jones he would be charged with assault. He was cooperative and said he understood.

The deputy spoke with inmate Arnett. He had a small cut on his forehead. The deputy asked about the incident. He said he did not know what he was talking about. He said he did not want to fill out a statement or talk to the officer.

SUSPICIOUS: A deputy responded to the 6900 block of Karns Road, Union Twp. on a report of suspicious priority. The deputy spoke to the home owner who stated that he had came home and found someone asleep on his couch. After investigation it was found to be an intoxicated female who was the neighbor. The homeowner stated that he did not want to press charges after finding out who it was. The female was transported to her residence and released.

Jan. 12

OVERDOSE: A deputy was dispatched to assist Piqua Medic on a possible drug overdose in the 8000 block of Dixie drive, Springcreek Twp.

TRESPASSING: A deputy was informed by the Miami County Park District that someone had driven in a restricted area causing damage to the grass trails in the 2000 block of State Route 41, Staunton Twp.

WARRANT: A warrant was served for a probation violation in the 100 block of Walnut Street, Ludlow Falls.

Jan. 13

OVI: A deputy viewed a black GMC pickup truck traveling north on Wayne Street, in Piqua, make a marked lanes violation. The deputy activated the overhead lights and initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of Riverside and North Downing in Piqua. At the conclusion of the stop the driver was placed under arrest for OVI, and the passenger was given a ride home by Piqua Police Department.

OVI:Troy PD was dispatched to Fricker’s on a disturbance where the suspect had assaulted a worker and just left the business. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given along with the Ohio registration number. While on another stop, I observed the vehicle pass the deputy’s location and proceed southbound on Interstate 75. The deputy cleared the stop and was able to catch up the suspect vehicle on southbound 75 near the 70 mile marker. At the request of Troy PD the vehicle was stopped at the 69 mile marker exit ramp. After further investigation, the driver was arrested for OVI and drug paraphernalia. Troy PD also had a charge of assault. The driver was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on these charges.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle and driver for failing to use a turn signal while turning in to the Motel 6 parking lot on Dorset in the city of Troy.

The driver was subsequently cited for the traffic violation and driving under suspension and for being in possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

COUNTERFEIT CASH: A resident in the 7000 block of N. Bollinger Road, Conover, reported selling property to an unknown subject and received counterfeit money.

TRESPASSING ISSUE: A deputy was informed by a reporting party that over the past several weeks there has been a lot of four wheeler traffic trespassing on land that is owned by her family in the area of the Merrimont subdivision. The owner stated that no one has permission to be on the property and there are no trespassing signs posted at every entrance and exit to the land. She stated that she has been in contact with the Concord Township trustee, Neil Rhoades, who believes the suspects live on a property which backs up to the Merrimont land. The reporting party stated she has spoken with the local contractors who are currently building homes on some of that land and they stated they have lost sales already due to the trespassing. The deputy attempted to make contact with the suspects, but was not successful. The deputy walked the land with the reporting party and confirmed that signs are posted in numerous areas. She is asking for anyone who is on the property to be charged with trespassing.

ASSAULT:A deputy charged one juvenile female with assault following an incident involving juveniles. The female suspect was charged with assault after she poured a liquid mixture, allegedly containing urine and feces and vinegar, on the face of a juvenile male. Several other juveniles witnessed the incident which occurred in the 300 block of Main Street, in Pleasant Hill.

Jan. 14

JAIL INCIDENT: A deputy responded to an assault between inmates at the Miami County Jail. Jail staff informed the deputy that a physical altercation had occurred between two inmates, Daniel East and Justin Hoskins.

The pair did not want to press charges. East advised that the two of them were just wrestling around and it got out of hand. East had a visual lump on the left side of his forehead, but advised he did not want charges filed, nor give a written statement as he and Hoskins are good friends. Hoskins confirmed the same story, stating the two were wrestling around and it got out of hand. He also confirmed that the two are good friends and did not want any charges filed, nor give a written statement.

WARRANT: Deputies located Aaron Griffieth at 716 S. Crawford Street in Troy Ohio. Mr. Griffieth had a warrant out of Miami County which was verified by the Miami County Jail. Mr. Griffieth was taken into custody and during our investigation Mr. Griffieth was found in be in possession of Xanax. Mr. Griffieth was transported to the Miami County Incarceration Facility where he was booked in on the warrant and possession of drugs.

Jan. 15

CONVEYANCE: Miami County Sheriff Office Jail advised they need a prisoner transport to Upper Valley Medical Center. While at the Miami County Jail, corrections officers advised an inmate had conveyed drugs in his rectum and possibly swallowed some capsules containing fentanyl. Inmate is a Michael Sousa. The deputy transported Sousa to the Upper Valley Medical Center, where he was medical and mentally evaluated. After being cleared Sousa was transported back to the jail. Officers recovered the syringe and plastic from the cell, Sousa was located before the transport. The deputy booked the evidence into the Miami County Sheriff Office evidence locker. Sousa will be charged with conveying.

ACID TRIP: A deputy responded to the 7500 block of Rangeline Road, Covington, on an unruly juvenile complaint. After investigation two juveniles were found and transported by squad to Upper Valley Medical Center for an overdose on acid.

OVI: The listed vehicle was stopped for several moving violations at Polecat and Piqua-Troy Road. At the conclusion of the investigation, the driver was arrested for suspicion of OVI and possession of heroin, and conveyance.

POSSESSION: A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the listed vehicle from crossing the center line on N. County Road 25A near Harrison Street in Troy Ohio. After further investigation the odor of marijuana was detected and a search of the vehicle yielded a marijuana grinder. The driver was cited for lanes of travel and for possessing drug paraphernalia and then released from the scene.

Jan. 16

TRESPASSING: A deputy responded to the 1600 block of Monroe-Concord Road in reference a trespassing complaint. The homeowner stated someone is driving on his property to gain access to the back side of John A. Wannemacher Park.

PROPERTY DAMAGE: A resident in the 3000 block of State Route 571, West Milton, called to report an unknown person(s) did a 360 in his front yard, leaving damage.

The reporting party stated he has video footage of the incident.

SIGNS SHOT: A deputy was attending the Staunton Twp. meeting. Trustees reported three stop signs had been shot at the intersection of Springcreek Stringtown Road and Rusk Road. There are no suspects in this case.