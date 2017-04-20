Business briefs

Buerschen joins Hyatt Family Care

TIPP CITY — Michelle Buerschen, AGNP, has joined the practice of Hyatt Family Care.

Buerschen received her bachelor’s in biology at Ohio University and her master’s in nursing degree from Case Western Reserve University.

Buerschen will be seeing patients at the Premier Physician Network practice, which is located at 450 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City. To schedule an appointment, call (937) 669-9978.

Business spots open for expo

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses to participate in the Taste of Tipp & Business Expo presented by Voss Honda on Thursday, May 11. This will be the fifth year for the event, which will be held from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Ginghamsburg’s The Avenue.

There are less than 10 spaces available for local businesses to participate in this event. Chamber members pay $200, while future members pay $275 if payment is received by April 28. More than 50 business exhibitors and over 800 attendees are expected again this year, so be sure to get one of these final available spaces.

Visit the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/TippCityChamber or Chamber website www.tippcitychamber.org for additional information and to get your business registered to participate. A registration form can also be mailed or emailed by contacting the Chamber via email [email protected] or phone at (937) 667-8300.

Bookstore to host event

ENGLEWOOD — New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe will be celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 29. The event is a celebration of bookstores, books, readers and authors which takes place only one day a year at more than 450 bookstores across the country.

The community is invited to join the party from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The store will be showcasing many authors throughout the day plus games, door prizes every hour and refreshments.

New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Boulevard in Englewood across from Kroger. For more information call (937) 832-3022.