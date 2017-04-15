Business briefs

Hampton Group purchases rentals

TIPP CITY — On April 7, The Hampton Group, LLC, a local real estate investment firm, announced its purchase of an additional 74 residential units in Tipp City.

“Excellent schools, a reasonable cost of living, and a number of nearby venues for shopping and entertainment make this an ideal place to live and raise a family,” said Bill Beagle, president of The Hampton Group, LLC. “Job creation and a growing demand for affordable housing were two key factors guiding our decision to expand our portfolio of residential properties here.”

Founded in 2002, the purchase marks the The Hampton Group’s largest single property acquisition, nearly doubling the number of apartments under its management.

The properties are located just off I-75, east of County Road 25-A.

For more information, call (937) 669-0901.