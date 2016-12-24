Business briefs

Retirement open house set

VANDALIA — Pat Zimmer is beginning the new year by retiring from Monroe Federal after 17 years of employment.

An open house in her honor will be from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the Vandalia branch of Monroe Federal, located at 264 E. National Road. Customers and the public are welcome to stop by to wish her well.

Zimmerman has worked since the age of 18 where she tried her hand at many different forms of employment before finding her career with Monroe Federal. She was hired as a teller in August 1999 and has been the head teller for the past seven years.

Zimmer, who resides in the Vandalia, Butler Township area, has been married to her husband, Bill, for 42 years and they have a son, Ryan.

She was born and raised in Vandalia where she enjoys watching the OSU Buckeyes and University of Dayton Flyers.

Zimmer’s plan is to begin 2017 by snuggling up with a good book knowing she doesn’t have anywhere she has to be on a cold, snowy winter day. Zimmer enjoys walking, reading, cooking and hopes to explore new hobbies.

“I want to thank all the great customers in the Vandalia community,” said Zimmer, who was thanked by Lewis Renollet, president of Monroe Federal, for her years of service. “They are like a second family. I will miss everyone and thanks again to everyone!”

Lowy joins firm

TROY — Claudia Lowy has joined the staff of Nolan, Giere & Company as a staff accountant.

Lowy is a 2013 graduate from Wright State University, magna cum laude, earning a bachelor of science degree in Business Administration Accountancy. She also has a degree in Business Finance from California State University of Fullerton.

She brings tax experience to Nolan, Giere & Company and is bilingual in English and Spanish.

Lowy has lived in Europe and traveled all over the world. She enjoys working out at the gym. She is originally from California and currently resides in Piqua.