Local court reporter earns certification

RESTON, Va. — The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country’s leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, broadcast and CART captioners, and legal videographers, has announced that Julie Hohenstein has earned the nationally recognized Certified Realtime Reporter (CRR) certification, reflecting her timely knowledge of cutting-edge realtime technology, and proficiency and accuracy of reporting. Realtime reporting uses a stenograph machine connected to a computer to produce an immediate transcript of spoken word converted to text.

“Earning CRR credentials ensure a reporter is an expert in the specialized field of realtime reporting,” said Mike Nelson, CAE, executive director and CEO of NCRA. “CRRs are highly sought after because of their proven precision in reporting and ability to deliver high-quality realtime services.”

Hohenstein, from Troy, , is a member of NCRA and has worked as a court reporter for 24 years. She also holds the professional certification of Registered Professional Reporter (RPR). Hohenstein is an Official Realtime Court Reporter for the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

To be recognized as a CRR, candidates must hold the Registered Professional Reporter (RPR) certification and have passed, with high accuracy, tests that include equipment set-up, accurate realtime writing, and prove they hold a thorough knowledge of realtime technology.

“I am very proud to have earned my CRR. I have worked diligently for many hours to hone my realtime writing skills to make the record of proceedings appear flawless. The CRR is not something that is easily attained, and I am so happy I have finally achieved it. I have been a proud member of NCRA since 1990,” Hohenstein said.

