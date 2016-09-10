Abbey Credit Union makes donation

Provided photo
Dan Stine, senior inspector for the Troy Fire Department, accepts a $1,000 donation to the Troy Fire Department, from Blanca Ortiz, vice president of Community and Business Development at Abbey Credit Union. Abbey Credit Union has a Troy location at 1341 Wayne St., Troy. They can be reached at (937) 335-7500.
