MainSource awards local resident

MainSource Bank (NASDAQ: MSFG), Greensburg, Indiana; focuses strong attention toward financial literacy and the empowerment of teaching children the importance of saving for the future. “Sound financial management is a vital component to a successful future,” said Daryl Tressler, President and CEO of MainSource Bank. “We enjoy educating children at an early age about their financial opportunities.”

MainSource’s Sunny SuperSaver Account is designed to assist children in establishing a savings account, while teaching them financial responsibility. It gives the child an opportunity to bank with no minimum balance requirement and no monthly fee. As part of the account, each month the savers receive a birthday wish from the Sunny mascot. For each deposit made within the quarter, those savers with a birthday receive a chance to win one of five $100 prizes. Recently, MainSource announced the second quarter winners, including Dustin from Troy.

