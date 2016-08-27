Minster Bank’s achievements acknowledged

MINSTER — Minster Bank has recently been recognized by two independent organizations as a top performing community bank. Each ranking is based on a defined set of criteria that contribute to the soundness of the financial institution.

American Banker magazine, for the seventh year ranked Minster Bank as one of its top community banks and thrifts in the nation. Of the 200 institutions making the distinguished 2015 list, Minster Bank ranked twenty-first based on its three year average return on equity (ROE) of 14.24 percent.

And, Seifried and Brew, a leading community bank risk management firm, named Minster Bank in its 2015 Top 15th Percentile of Community Banks. To gain entry into this distinguished ranking, the Bank demonstrated exemplary performance of balancing risk and reward based on the Bank’s S&B Total Risk/Return Composite Ranking.

In making the announcement, Dr. Ed Seifried said, “We believe that conservative, traditional community banking is the strength of our nation’s financial system. Congratulations on your achievement.”

Commenting on the recognitions, Minster Bank CEO Mark Henschen said, “It has always been the goal of Minster Bank to provide sound performance for its customers and shareholders. Throughout its 102-year history, the bank has taken very seriously its responsibility to safeguard the assets its customers entrust to its care, while maximizing our shareholders’ return on their investment. We remain committed to our principles of safety and soundness and are pleased that independent organizations such as the two listed here confirm that as an institution we are a banking industry leader.”

Minster Bank, a local community bank, is headquartered in Minster, and has offices located in Minster, New Bremen, St. Marys, Sidney, Troy, Wapakoneta, and Vandalia Loan Production Office.

Visit MinsterBank.com to learn more about Minster Bank.