Heirloom tomatoes topic of discussion

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Growing Heirloom Tomatoes” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. on May 5. Heirloom tomatoes are popular for their unique fruit and delicious flavor. MGV Dan Jones will share which varieties grow best in the area and precautions to take when growing these distinctive varieties.

The session will be held at the Extension Meeting room on the ground floor of the Old Courthouse in Troy at 201 W. Main St. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by May 3. For more details contact the Extension office at (937) 440-3945 or by email at [email protected] Visit go.osu.edu/miamicoffee or the Facebook page “Miami County Master Gardeners” for more information.

Quarter auction set

TROY — On May 7, there will be a quarter auction at 2 p.m. in the Troy High School cafeteria. Proceeds will benefit the Troy High School Marching Band trip to march in the London New Year’s Day Parade. There will be an entry fee of $2 per person and quarter tickets will be sold for the auction. There will be cookies-cakes and pies to bid on along with theme baskets such as car care products, a spa basket, kitchen and tool baskets. A variety of vendors will be displaying their products and auctioning off special baskets.

Plane restoration expert to speak

TROY — On Thursday, May 10, New Carlisle resident Ted Teach will be the guest speaker at the WACO Aviation Lecture Series.

Teach was awarded the 2016 Antique Grand Champion award at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Air Show in Oshkosh, Wisc. His 1953 Mooney Mite, a 1930 WACO INF and his Pitts N8M have also received awards at Oshkosh. Restorations will be the topic of this lecture; restoration tools will also be available for viewing.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum at 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy. Donations will be accepted to benefit the WACO Historical Society. For questions, please call (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Run to benefit animal shelter

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami East and Milton-Union FFA Chapters are sponsoring a “5K-9” run/walk to benefit the Miami County Animal Shelter on May 13. Dogs on leashes are welcome at the event, which begins and ends at the Miami County Fairgrounds, 650 N. County Road 25-A, Troy.

For online registration, visit www.cantstoprunning.com. Race day registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Saturday. Pre-registration is $10 without a shirt and $20 with a shirt. On race day, the registration fee is $15 without a shirt and $25 with shirt.

After the race, there will be a pet health fair. For more information, call (937) 335-7070, ext. 3212.