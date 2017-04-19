Area briefs

M-U middle school play opens

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Middle School drama class will present “Penny for Your Thoughts” on April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. in the M-U Auditeria. All tickets are $5.

The comedy tells the story of a young woman named Penny, whose complicated personality traits come to life onstage at inopportune times.

BNC hosting art exhibit

TROY — Brukner Nature Center is hosting the artwork of John Ruthven.

A native of Cincinnati, Ruthven’s works are housed in the Smithsonian, the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Museum, the Roger Tory Peterson Institute and the Cincinnati Museum Center. His originals hang in the White House, the Hermitage, the Neil Armstrong Space Museum and the Ohio State Capitol Rotunda.

In 2004 he received the Medal of Arts for his “impeccably accurate and unfailingly beautiful wildlife art and in recognition of his contributions as an artist and naturalist to conserving our natural treasures.”

Ruthven has created an original Carolina chickadee painting for Brukner Nature Center. The original will forever reside at the nature center, however 250 limited edition signed and numbered prints will be available for $125 (cash or check). Additional Ruthven artwork is available for purchase, with 25 percent of the proceeds supporting the care and husbandry of the wildlife ambassadors.

Law Day essay contest offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Bar Association. to celebrate Law Day, in addition to the already announced art contest, is also sponsoring an essay contest on the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. The guidelines on entering the contest have already been sent to the school districts serving Miami County, and that is the only way to enter the contest.

Prizws for first, second and third places will be awarded at the bar association’s next meetin on June 1.