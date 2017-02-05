Deployments to Antarctica topic of lecture

TROY — On Feb. 16, Richard Borgerding, will give a lecture entitled “Deployments to Antarctica.”

Borgerding served in Antarctica from 1990-1994 where he completed three summer deployments and 3 winter flyins. In this presentation, he will talk about his time on the ice. You will see the clothes he wore and the pictures he took.

Borgerding was born and raised in Troy. He entered into the U.S Navy in 1985. He worked on F-14 Tomcats with VF-51 at NAS Miramar CA. In late 1985, Richard found himself on the set for the movie “Top Gun.” With his job as an F-14 plane captain, Borgerding assisted with installing the movie cameras onto the aircraft and ensure the Tomcats where ready to fly. Richard was also used as in extra in the movie. Borgerding served onboard the U.S.S Carl Vinson and completed two West Pacs, and one Rim Pac cruses. In 1989, Borgerding served as an inflight technician on the P-3 Orion patrol aircraft for a year then transferred to VXE-6 Antarctic squadron.

As mentioned earlier, Borgerding served three summer tours in Antarctica where his primary duties were to maintain the LC-130 aircraft engines and systems. Borgerding left the Navy in 1995 to work at Delta Airlines in Nashville TN. He was laid off in 1998 and joined the Air National Guard. Richard continued working on C-130s then F-16 and retired in 2008. While in the Air National Guard, Richard was also a full time federal employee working on the Falcons.

Borgerding currently teaches Aerospace Occupations at the Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua and volunteers at WACO Air Museum as an instructor for Aviation Summer Camp.

Parking and admission are free and open to the public. The lecture is scheduled to last one hour with a time for questions to follow. It will be held in the Willis Wing of the WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Road 25-A in Troy.

For questions, call 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.