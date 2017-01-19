Area briefs

Parenting class planned

TROY — OSU Extension in Miami County is not offering a Peaceful Parenting Class for parents with children of all ages. The class is three weeks and will cover parenting issues such as: discipline, how child development impacts parenting, developing a mission statement, parenting basics (setting routines, chores), communication and how to handle specific behavior issues.

The dates are Feb. 7, 14 and 21 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Please register by Feb. 3. The course is $25 and includes all material and handouts.

Classes take place in the Old Troy Courthouse, OSU Extension Office Meeting Room at 201 W. Main St., Troy. Contact the OSU Extension Office at 440-3945 to register.

Library offering insurance class

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will host a class to explain the different types of life insurance, and to help you understand those choices. The free session will be held in the library’s Louis Program Room at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23.

Scottie Moore, a local representative of Farmers Insurance, will share his knowledge with attendees – without the pressure of a purchase.

According to Moore; “Everyone has at least one question about what life insurance is, how it works, or why we need it. It can be a confusing, and quite frankly, uneasy topic to discuss. This one hour session will be split into a 20-minute presentation and a 40-minute question period, the goal being to clarify the ‘what how, and why’ of life insurance.”

“This is a purely informative session,” says Robin Heintz, Piqua Library programming chair. “Sometimes it helps to listen to someone that has plenty of time and patience to explain things. This is absolutely not a sales pitch. These are important decisions for any family. You need to understand what you are investing in.”

Attendees should bring a notepad and pen, and are encouraged to bring a friend as well.

PAC elects new officers

PIQUA — The Piqua Arts Council hosted their third Annual Meeting-Members and Volunteers Reception on Jan. 17. The event featured catered hors d’oeuvres by Heritage Events and Catering and musical entertainment by Quintessential Winds.

At the meeting officers for the 2017 calendar year were elected, along with five new board members.

The new officers are: Bernadine Greenwood, president; Chuck Black, vice president; Josh Gearhardt, treasurer; and Joe Hinds, secretary.

New board members are: Margo Booser – Branch Manager, Unity National Bank; Melissa Leingang – Freedom Years, Unity National Bank; Greg Snipes – Sales, Francis Office Supply; Aaron Scott – Owner, Scott Steel LLC;

Jill Trevino – Wilson Health