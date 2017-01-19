Trustees pass EMA agreement

For the Troy Daily News

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Monroe Township Trustees passed a Memorandum of Understanding for Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Services within Miami County at the board’s Jan. 17 meeting. According to this agreement, the EMA will continue to fulfill the requirements of state and federal laws, rules and regulations that pertains to the countywide emergency management response, recovery, preparedness and mitigation of hazardous situations.

In other business, the board approved a retainer agreement with Attorney Wanda Carter of Carter Law, LLC in Columbus to handle annexation issues in 2017 should they arise. Fees are only paid if consultation is required. The trustees also approved payment of current township bills totaling $24,314.48.

Upcoming meetings and conferences for the trustees include the Ohio Township Association Winter Conference in Columbus Jan. 25-27; Tri-agency meeting on Jan. 30 and hosted by the Tipp City Board of Education; and the Annual Certification of Highway Mileage meeting on Feb. 22 at the Miami County Engineer’s Office.

It was noted as well that additional January meetings have been set by the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board. On Monday, Jan. 23 at 4 p.m. a Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board Equalization meeting will take place, and on Monday, Jan. 30 at 6 p.m., a special meeting of the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District Board is scheduled. Both meetings are open to the public and will be held in the Monroe Township meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.

Reports were also made about progress with the Tipp City Senior’s future building construction; township maintenance staffing plans and equipment projections; and looking ahead for additional provisions at Maple Hill Cemetery for an increasing interest in cremation burials.

The next meeting held by the Monroe Township Trustees’ board is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the township’s meeting room, 6 E. Main St., Tipp City.