Area briefs

YMCA offers MLK Day camp

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA will be heading to Rolling Hills Skate in Sidney this Martin Luther King Day.

This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 with pickup and drop off at both the Piqua and Robinson branches for youth in grades kindergarten through sixth grade. The day will start with swimming at the Robinson Branch (transportation provided), lunch (bring a packed lunch), and then roller skating.

Pre-registration by Jan. 15 is encouraged. Register at either branch or over the phone at 773-9622 or 440-9622). The cost of this event is $20 for YMCA members and $26 for non-members.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or [email protected]

Free meal offered

FLETCHER — The Fletcher United Methodist Church will host its free community meal from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The menu includes creamed turkey on biscuits, vegetable, salad and dessert.

Hosta symposium set for March

PIQUA — The Great Lakes Region Hosta Society will present Hosta College 2017: A Garden Symposium on March 17-18 at the Upper Valley Career Center, Piqua.

This is a weekend of learning with a Friday night auction plus sales of plants, tools and books. On Saturday, more than 70 classes will be offered.

Details and registration information can be found at ihostohio.org/portal/glhc.