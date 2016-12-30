Area briefs

Grandma’s Kitchen closed for season

WEST MILTON — Grandma’s Kitchen at Hoffman United Methodist Church in West Milton will be closed until late March. Organizers look forward to sharing with participants again after the winter weather.

An opening date will be announced at a later time.

Turner graduates

WEST MILTON — Joseph V. Turner graduated cum laude and with departmental honors from the University of Toledo on Dec. 17.

He earned a bachelor of science degree in Environmental Science with a concentration in Chemistry.

Turner is a 2013 graduate of Tippecanoe High School and the Miami Valley Career Technology Center.

He is the son of John and Peggy Turner of West Milton.

He is employed as a chemist for Cargill Inc.

Friday movies continue at Hayner

TROY — Get out of the cold winter weather and come to the Hayner Center to see a movie. On Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m., the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center at 301 W. Main St., Troy, will present the 1989 drama “Dead Poets Society.”

This free and open to the public showing includes an introduction to the film, café style seating, popcorn, and soft drinks.

“Dead Poets Society” tells the story of a high school English teacher who inspires his students through his unorthodox methods of teaching poetry. The film is set in 1959 at an all-boys boarding school. Peter Weir directed this film that stars Robin Williams, Robert Sean Leonard, and Ethan Hawke. Screenwriter, Tom Schulman won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for this work.

This film is intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 13.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.